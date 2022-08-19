Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Latin 19/08/2022

Kali Uchis Is A Three-Time Finalist For The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-winning, Colombian American artist Kali Uchis is a finalist for the second year in a row at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Uchis is a finalist in three categories-Latin Pop Artist of the Year (Solo), Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year (Female) and Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year (Female). Last year, Uchis received seven nominations and won Latin Pop Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed Spanish album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞.

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, the longest-running awards show in Latin music, will take place at Miami's Watsco Center. The three-hour live awards show, which will feature performances by the top names in Latin music, will begin at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by the one-hour red carpet special "La Alfombra de los Premios Billboard."

The awards will be broadcast simultaneously on Spanish entertainment cable network Universo, throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional, and on demand the next day on Peacock.

Earlier this year, Uchis was nominated for six Latin American Music Awards and won Favorite Latin Song for "telepatía" at the 2021 American Music Awards. Additionally, her Spanish-language album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ was nominated for Best Música Urbana Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.






