Pusha T Shares 'Dreamin Of The Past' & 'Brambleton' Performances

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces Pusha T as the next artist in their Ctrl. series with performances of "Dreamin of the Past" and "Brambleton" premiering today off his album It's Almost Dry. Previously, Pusha T worked with Vevo for a "Vevo Presents" performance in 2011, as well as an exclusive interview around his previous album called "How The Purple Tape Shaped Daytona" in 2018.Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Pusha T's performances follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.It's Almost Dry arrives as the highly anticipated follow up to 2018's masterful Daytona. In a recent interview with Charlamagne The God, Pusha explained: "I had the best of both worlds in regards to production and in regards to two people that actually understand who I am and they like two different things from me that I feel are both really great...this body of work is untouchable because it doesn't lean too heavy on either side...you get the whole spectrum. It's my most well-rounded body of work.""My brand is all about creating masterpieces," Pusha recently told Complex. "This is a legacy thing with me. This is all about being great. This is the realest real estate in hip-hop, and I'm the Martin Scorsese of it."Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world - when, where, and how fans want them.



