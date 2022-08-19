Soul Legend Lee Fields Announces 'Sentimental Fool' Album

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary soul singer Lee Fields makes his full-length Daptone Records debut with his long-awaited new album, SENTIMENTAL FOOL, arriving everywhere on Friday, October 28. Pre-orders are available now.

Fields' first new album in three years is heralded by today's premiere of the eponymous single available now at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video directed by Andrew Anderson is streaming now on YouTube.

Produced by Daptone Records founder Bosco Mann - a.k.a. producer/musician Gabriel Roth - at his Penrose Recorders/Daptone West studio in Riverside, CA, Sentimental Fool also includes the recently released single, "Ordinary Lives," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Fields - who recently wrapped a West Coast headline run - will celebrate Sentimental Fool with an eagerly awaited North American tour, getting underway October 15 at Hamden, CT's Space Ballroom and then traveling through a very special New Year's Eve show at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Made on December 31.

LEE FIELDS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022:

SEPTEMBER
3 - Chattanooga, TN - Rail & Hops Brewers Festival *

OCTOBER
15 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
20 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
21 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theater
28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox
29 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
30 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

NOVEMBER
1 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
3 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge
4 - Austin, TX - Emo's
5 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
11 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
12 - Rochester, NY - Photo City
13 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
19 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat

DECEMBER
1 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater
3 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
31 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made
* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE.






