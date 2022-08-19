Electronic Power Duo, Eevee And Sweeep Collaborate On 'The One'





Stockholm-born and Berlin-based experimental musician sweeep recently shared her album wake up before u die via Sonical Dior, as well as two collaborative releases with Sace / Silent Boy via the Secret Souls imprint. sweeep is known for her heavy but atmospheric beats with reverberant vocals and has received support from publications like The Line Of Best Fit, CLASH Magazine, Red Bull, Inverted-audio, Metal Magazine, and



'the one' is a mesmerising mix of genre fusions; the result is stunning and awe-inspiring. Soft acoustics and piano keys grace this track, which collides with dark electronic hooks and textures. The sultry vocals complement and connect these two different worlds of sound with poise. Both skilled in their respective sounds, this latest release is an electrifying listen.



eevee and sweeep elaborate on how they met and their new single: "We met on tour five years ago and have since then been playing back to back in different countries like Poland, Germany etc. But this is the first time we collaborate on productions together. 'The one' is the first single of our upcoming album vandalism and selfcare."



Secret Souls was founded by Dutch producer and DJ eevee in 2019, as a means of sharing her love of music. sweeep coincidentally was the first artist to release on Secret Souls in 2019 which set the tone for the label. The label head, eevee, wanted a medium to share her favourite music as well as highlight different ambient and lo-fi tracks that have been glossed over in the electronic music community. Fans of the Dutch lo-fi producer have been receptive to discovering these underground artists who share a similar vibe as her and Secret Souls has become a go-to place to search for mellow and relaxing music. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Prolific lo-fi artist eevee will be teaming up with sweeep for their upcoming single, 'the one', which premiered on Beats Per Minute and will be released via eevee's own Secret Souls imprint on the 19th of August. 'the one' is set to feature on eevee and sweeep's upcoming album together titled vandalism and selfcare, which is set for release on the 2nd of September via Secret Souls. The single also follows after eevee's previous collaborative singles with cliffe; entitled 'villain' and 'so easy'. eevee herself has received support from tastemaker publications such as Noisey, BBC, Mixmag, COMPLEX UK, The Mirror, Top40-Charts.com, YourEDM and Son Of Marketing to name a few, contributing to a play count of over 293 million across platforms. The artist has recently worked with Disney on their Lo-Fi Minnie compilation album. Born in Dordrecht, The Netherlands the producer is currently based in Rotterdam. eevee has enjoyed performing around the world, finding herself having performed at the same festivals as Amon Tobin, Tipper and Plaid.Stockholm-born and Berlin-based experimental musician sweeep recently shared her album wake up before u die via Sonical Dior, as well as two collaborative releases with Sace / Silent Boy via the Secret Souls imprint. sweeep is known for her heavy but atmospheric beats with reverberant vocals and has received support from publications like The Line Of Best Fit, CLASH Magazine, Red Bull, Inverted-audio, Metal Magazine, and Future Mag as well as established Youtube channels Ambient, the_accidental_poet, Bass Nation, and Fluidified. This latest collaborative release calls to mind a culmination of the works of Grimes, Eartheater, FKA Twigs, Bsd.u, and Jinsang.'the one' is a mesmerising mix of genre fusions; the result is stunning and awe-inspiring. Soft acoustics and piano keys grace this track, which collides with dark electronic hooks and textures. The sultry vocals complement and connect these two different worlds of sound with poise. Both skilled in their respective sounds, this latest release is an electrifying listen.eevee and sweeep elaborate on how they met and their new single: "We met on tour five years ago and have since then been playing back to back in different countries like Poland, Germany etc. But this is the first time we collaborate on productions together. 'The one' is the first single of our upcoming album vandalism and selfcare."Secret Souls was founded by Dutch producer and DJ eevee in 2019, as a means of sharing her love of music. sweeep coincidentally was the first artist to release on Secret Souls in 2019 which set the tone for the label. The label head, eevee, wanted a medium to share her favourite music as well as highlight different ambient and lo-fi tracks that have been glossed over in the electronic music community. Fans of the Dutch lo-fi producer have been receptive to discovering these underground artists who share a similar vibe as her and Secret Souls has become a go-to place to search for mellow and relaxing music.



