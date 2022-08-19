London Alt Indie Trio mUmbo Release Powerful New Single 'Don't Even Mind The Rain'



For their current single, Don't Even Mind The Rain, they are joined by Italian drummer Antonio Dalè.



Sonically, the band draws on a diverse range of influences encompassing alt rock, blues, folk, country and the fringes of dream pop. Favourite artists include Mazzy Star, Goldfrapp,



Doug MacGowan had a thriving career on the UK folk and blues scene in the late 90s into the early 2000s, releasing 2 acclaimed CDs (Diving For Pearls and A Slight Remove) as well as touring and playing alongside such artists as Wizz Jones, Bert Jansch, John Renbourn,



Emma Semple studied Visual and Performing Arts in Brighton and subsequently she played and wrote in a variety of bands and musical ensembles. She also composed music for several theatrical productions. A singer, violinist and viola player, she trained classically and studied with the renowned Hungarian virtuoso, Professor Nicholas Roth. Alongside her musical talents, Emma is also an accomplished artist and visual multi media professional.



Antonio Dalè was born in Salò, Italy and now lives and works from his studio on Lake Garda. He studied with high profile drummers in Brescia and subsequently attended the CPM in Milan. In 2004 he moved to Ireland, where he played in several bands, Play, Tom Hughes & The Reasons and Those Damned Junkie Deejays, before moving back to Italy where he now runs a recording studio.



What the indie music press said:

- The genre-bending band, mUmbo, paints a vivid sonic space for listeners worldwide - Rising Artists

- Between the vocals and the melody, there is a retro edge that is tempered by something more modern. It is amazing how easy it is to connect with this single whether through the physical sensations invoked by the lyrics or the chilled vibe of the music - The Other Side Reviews

- mUmbo is the name of the musical collaboration between guitarist Doug MacGowan and singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Emma Semple. The two orignally met while collaborating on projects in the past and knew that their styles meshed perfectly for them to work together. This is a new project that the two are embarking on and to this point they have released an album and two singles all this year and plan to release much more. In a very short time, these two have been able to cultivate a loyal following of supporters and is seemingly gaining more and more traction by the day - Gifted Balance Records

