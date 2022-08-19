Mount Vernon, NY Hip Hop Artist Releases 4 Mixtapes In 6 Weeks

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The openly Gay female Rapper has recorded close to one hundred songs, in three months. "She will be a major record label's dream" - Sosa

Abdel "Sosa" Russell started his indie record label (MVB Records) in 2006, and he recently went on record to say that their new Hip Hop artist (AR) is the hardest working musician he's ever worked with. Social media posts from Sosa also mentioned that AR is recording six to eight songs at each of her studio sessions, which is an eye opener for the label, considering previously signed artists were averaging two to three recorded songs per session.

Currently AR has 3 mixtapes available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music; with her latest mixtape "One of One" an 'exclusive' Pre-release on Apple Music. "One of One" has an expected release date of August 27th, 2022, and its a 10 track mixtape with several interludes and a re-release of one of her most popular songs "Girls Like".

All four of AR's mixtapes were released within 6 weeks, which is unheard of in the world of Hip Hop. To put what the Mount Vernon, NY, musician has done, in perspective, just look back at what Cardi B said in one of her songs: "two mixtapes in six months, which rapper working harder than me"; AR released four mixtapes in 6 weeks.

From what we've listened to, AR should not be called a "Rapper", she is something different. She's a musician who just happens to be Gay, and who also just happens to make Rap music; but she has 'bars' for days. Her delivery, cadence, melodies, stories, and different perspective, all add up to make really good Rap music, and she is very witty with words. "I'm leaving A.S.A.P, you ain't riri, it's getting rocky", has to be the best Hip Hop quotable for 2022, and its a line from "You Don't Belong To Me", which is track number 2 on her 'Welcome To The Show (Scene 3)' mixtape.

"AR" Da Gawd has a bright future in Hip Hop, and music as a whole. MVB Records may have finally found their "One of One".