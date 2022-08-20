LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj & Jack Harlow Set To Anchor 2022 "VMAs"



Hip-Hop is back on top as Video Vanguard Award recipients LL COOL J and Nicki Minaj, along with rap superstar

The three "MCs" will announce the show's star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners, taking a more innovative and unique approach to the traditional "host" gig seen in previous years.



• LL COOL J

A 3x VMAs nominee, who won for "Best Rap Video" in 1991 for "Mama Said Knock You Out," LL COOL J was a recipient of the prestigious



• Nicki Minaj

The 17x nominated, 5x "VMAs" winner is set to perform for the first time since 2018. She took home her first Moon Person for "Best Hip Hop Video" in 2011 and is nominated in the same category this year.



• Jack Harlow

The star rapper is tied for most nominations this year (7), including two of the night's biggest awards: "Artist of the Year" and "Video of the Year", bringing his career-to-date VMAs nominations to a total of 10, since 2020. He will also make his "VMAs" solo performance debut.



• The show has seen a bevy of legends and fan-favorites step into the role of host, including music superstar



• PERFORMERS: These four new adds join an already star-packed lineup of Anitta, J Balvin,



• VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD: Global superstar



• NOMINATIONS: Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar,



• VOTING: Fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through this Friday, August 19th, thanks to Burger King(R). Voting for "Best New Artist," presented by EXTRA(R) Gum, remains active into show. Noms for social categories "Group of the Year" and "Song of Summer" to be announced later this week.



• THE VMAs EXPERIENCE ON ROBLOX: As a companion to the first-ever "Best Metaverse Performance" category, fans can now launch into a custom Moon Person immersive experience, complete with a virtual red carpet, music and dance themed activities, exclusive in-game experience rewards, and vote for their favorite "Best Metaverse" performance (more info). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two Rap Icons and 10X "VMAs" nominated rap superstar to emcee the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards!Hip-Hop is back on top as Video Vanguard Award recipients LL COOL J and Nicki Minaj, along with rap superstar Jack Harlow are set to emcee and introduce the biggest moments of the night when the 2022 "VMAs'' air LIVE from Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28 at 8PM ET/PT.The three "MCs" will announce the show's star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners, taking a more innovative and unique approach to the traditional "host" gig seen in previous years.• LL COOL JA 3x VMAs nominee, who won for "Best Rap Video" in 1991 for "Mama Said Knock You Out," LL COOL J was a recipient of the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 1997. The rapper, songwriter and actor first performed at the "VMAs" in 1991, and again performed in 1996. He last appeared as a presenter in 2000.• Nicki MinajThe 17x nominated, 5x "VMAs" winner is set to perform for the first time since 2018. She took home her first Moon Person for "Best Hip Hop Video" in 2011 and is nominated in the same category this year.• Jack HarlowThe star rapper is tied for most nominations this year (7), including two of the night's biggest awards: "Artist of the Year" and "Video of the Year", bringing his career-to-date VMAs nominations to a total of 10, since 2020. He will also make his "VMAs" solo performance debut.• The show has seen a bevy of legends and fan-favorites step into the role of host, including music superstar Doja Cat (2021), actress Keke Palmer (2020), comedic powerhouse Sebastian Maniscalco (2019) and global artist Katy Perry (2017), amongst many others.• PERFORMERS: These four new adds join an already star-packed lineup of Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello Khalid and Panic! At The Disco. Kane Brown will headline the Toyota Stage. Additional performers and show details to be announced soon (more info).• VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD: Global superstar Nicki Minaj will receive MTV's coveted honor and perform live for the first time since 2018 (more info).• NOMINATIONS: Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X (7), along with Doja Cat and Harry Styles (6) lead; Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd (5) closely follow. Full list here.• VOTING: Fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through this Friday, August 19th, thanks to Burger King(R). Voting for "Best New Artist," presented by EXTRA(R) Gum, remains active into show. Noms for social categories "Group of the Year" and "Song of Summer" to be announced later this week.• THE VMAs EXPERIENCE ON ROBLOX: As a companion to the first-ever "Best Metaverse Performance" category, fans can now launch into a custom Moon Person immersive experience, complete with a virtual red carpet, music and dance themed activities, exclusive in-game experience rewards, and vote for their favorite "Best Metaverse" performance (more info).



