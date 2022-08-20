Dream Duo Zedd & Maren Morris Back Together Brand-New Single "Make You Say" With BEAUZ Out Today





Zedd says, "I started working on this record with BEAUZ about 3 or 4 years ago. We went back and forth slowly, refining the production over the years, and then Charlie and I got in the studio and wrote the topline for the track. Maren recorded a demo of it and sounded phenomenal, so I met her in Nashville, and we recorded the final vocal to 'Make You Say' and she took the song to a whole new level. 'Make You Say' is the kickoff of a new chapter for me and I can't wait for the world to hear it."







BEAUZ says, "Thank you Zedd, Maren, and Charlie for giving us the chance to work on such an epic project. All the blood, sweat, and tears are worth it in the end."



In addition, the music video for the track drops today, which is part of Apple's "Made on iPad" campaign. The "Made On iPad" campaign's purpose is to tap into the minds of various creators who use iPad to bring their ideas to life due to its versatility. With Apple Pencil, iPad becomes an even richer canvas for creativity where techniques like rotoscoping and animation are becoming hugely popular because iPad has made them so much more accessible. Those techniques are used in the video for "Make You Say" to add emotional depth to the song's story and showcase the level of creativity that can be achieved with iPad.



Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with "





Maren and her husband Ryan Hurd were nominated for a Grammy and two CMA Awards for their #1, Platinum-certified first official duet "Chasing After You." Her triple Platinum single "

Her 2019 album GIRL shattered the record for the largest ever debut streaming week for a country album by a woman and was named Album of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards, where Morris was the most nominated artist. GIRL arrived three years after Morris' breakout, Platinum-certified debut album HERO, for which she won a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance, New Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2017 ACM Awards and New Artist of the Year at the 2016 CMA Awards. HERO features the much-lauded singles that launched Maren's career into the stratosphere— the double Platinum "My Church," Platinum "80s Mercedes" and "I Could Use A Love Song," and Gold "Rich." Maren's hit collaboration "



Musician and multitalented electronic duo, BEAUZ (pronounced bowz), composed of BSY and JSY, are versatile and classy rockstars who decide their own destiny. Their virtuoso style of music production has gained them millions of fans around the world. Since 2019, BEAUZ has released a number successful EPs BEAUZWORLD VOL.1, GENESIS, and their 2022 EP, RAVE GAME. In addition, BEAUZ has a slew of successful tracks under their belt such as "Count The Hours", " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY award-winning global superstars and dream duo, Zedd and Maren Morris, have reunited on what is bound to be another chart topping single entitled "Make You Say", out today. The timeless and highly infectious track, which also includes multitalented electronic duo, BEAUZ, follows the pair's 2018 collaboration on breakout hit " The Middle ", which was just officially certified 6x Platinum by the RIAA. On "Make You Say", Zedd and Maren have once again cracked the code for the perfect cross-genre smash designed for mass appeal. Co-written by Zedd, Maren Morris, BEAUZ, Charlie Puth, and Jacob Kasher Hindlin (One Direction, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Maroon 5), in combination with Zedd's seamless signature production and Maren's powerhouse vocals, "Make You Say" will undoubtedly be another iconic anthem.Zedd says, "I started working on this record with BEAUZ about 3 or 4 years ago. We went back and forth slowly, refining the production over the years, and then Charlie and I got in the studio and wrote the topline for the track. Maren recorded a demo of it and sounded phenomenal, so I met her in Nashville, and we recorded the final vocal to 'Make You Say' and she took the song to a whole new level. 'Make You Say' is the kickoff of a new chapter for me and I can't wait for the world to hear it." Maren Morris says, "I loved working with Zedd again on 'Make You Say' after such a thrill ride with 'The Middle.' It's such a vibey melody and making the music video was definitely a first for me as far as choreography and animation go. The fans are gonna flip."BEAUZ says, "Thank you Zedd, Maren, and Charlie for giving us the chance to work on such an epic project. All the blood, sweat, and tears are worth it in the end."In addition, the music video for the track drops today, which is part of Apple's "Made on iPad" campaign. The "Made On iPad" campaign's purpose is to tap into the minds of various creators who use iPad to bring their ideas to life due to its versatility. With Apple Pencil, iPad becomes an even richer canvas for creativity where techniques like rotoscoping and animation are becoming hugely popular because iPad has made them so much more accessible. Those techniques are used in the video for "Make You Say" to add emotional depth to the song's story and showcase the level of creativity that can be achieved with iPad.Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with " Clarity " after signing with Interscope in 2012 and has been breaking down barriers surrounding music genres ever since. Throughout his career, Zedd has worked with a diverse range of artists to create hits, including Foxes on " Clarity " (which earned Zedd a 2014 GRAMMY® "Best Dance Recording"), Hayley Williams on RIAA platinum-certified hit, " Stay The Night " (which racked up more than 1 billion streams ), and Selena Gomez on the platinum-certified track, "I Want You To Know," which spent four weeks at #1 on Billboard's "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" chart. He's also collaborated with Alessia Cara on their hit single "Stay" which has amassed over 4.7 billion streams worldwide, held the #1 spot at Top 40 radio for six consecutive weeks and earned Zedd his second GRAMMY® Award nomination, and with Maren Morris and Grey on the monster hit The Middle," which earned Zedd is second #1 at Top 40 radio. Digitally, the song has over 4 billion streams worldwide and earned Zedd three GRAMMY® nominations including "Record Of The Year," "Song Of The Year," and "Best Pop Duo or Group Performance." Most recently, Zedd opened the NHL All-Star Game with a performance during player introductions and he was the official pregame DJ during player warmups at this year's NFL Super Bowl LVI. Maren Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, armed with incredible vocal stylings and songwriting chops, sheer talent, honest lyrics and an undeniable presence. Her third album Humble Quest was released in March to widespread critical acclaim, with The New York Times praising her as "pocket-size but with alpha presence, like a country music Mighty Mouse." The album debuted at #2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, broke the record for most first day and first week streams globally on Amazon Music for a country album by a female artist and features lead single "Circles Around This Town," which was the most-added single at country radio upon impact and broke Amazon Music's record for most streams for a country song debut by a female artist. Maren's U.S. headline Humble Quest Tour kicked off in June with stops at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, New York's Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater and more.Maren and her husband Ryan Hurd were nominated for a Grammy and two CMA Awards for their #1, Platinum-certified first official duet "Chasing After You." Her triple Platinum single " The Bones " dominated 2020, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 19 consecutive weeks and became the first solo female multi-week #1 at country radio since 2012. The single earned Maren Song of the Year and Female Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards, plus Female Artist of the year and Music Event of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards and a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Country Song.Her 2019 album GIRL shattered the record for the largest ever debut streaming week for a country album by a woman and was named Album of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards, where Morris was the most nominated artist. GIRL arrived three years after Morris' breakout, Platinum-certified debut album HERO, for which she won a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance, New Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2017 ACM Awards and New Artist of the Year at the 2016 CMA Awards. HERO features the much-lauded singles that launched Maren's career into the stratosphere— the double Platinum "My Church," Platinum "80s Mercedes" and "I Could Use A Love Song," and Gold "Rich." Maren's hit collaboration " The Middle " with Zedd from 2018 is officially six times Platinum-certified.Musician and multitalented electronic duo, BEAUZ (pronounced bowz), composed of BSY and JSY, are versatile and classy rockstars who decide their own destiny. Their virtuoso style of music production has gained them millions of fans around the world. Since 2019, BEAUZ has released a number successful EPs BEAUZWORLD VOL.1, GENESIS, and their 2022 EP, RAVE GAME. In addition, BEAUZ has a slew of successful tracks under their belt such as "Count The Hours", " Feel The Light ", and "Treasure U", as well as collaborations with Chinese super talent NINEONE on "Treat It Like", with Grammy nominated electronic duo, Adventure Club on Drive, and with American DJ duo Krewella on "Never Been Hurt". In 2020, BEAUZ took the No. 55 spot on the world renowned DJ Mag chart, and No. 2 on both DJ Mag China and Pyro Awards China. Apart from producing music, BEAUZ joined China's hit TV talent show in 2020 to demonstrate their versatility in front of millions of viewers from China and overseas. In 2021, the pair also participated in a government music project alongside many other influential Indonesian figures to promote local tourism with a music video, which amassed over 14 million streams. Synonymous with a unique music brand and eluding an impeccable flair in everything they do, BEAUZ is a force to be reckoned with.



