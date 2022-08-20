Maddie & Tae Clean House With New Track "Spring Cleaning"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Award-winning Mercury Nashville duo Maddie & Tae
are sharing the latest track from their upcoming project Through The Madness
Vol. 2 with "Spring Cleaning" - a quick-witted kiss off to a love interest that has outstayed their welcome. With kick drums punching, the staccato chant "It ain't spring, but I'm cleaning house" and the profession of "feeling like a queen in my king size bed," Maddie & Tae
own their power, taking "a little note from Marie Kondo." Penned by Maddie & Tae, Josh Kerr and Tayla Parx, the song is produced by Derek Wells and Josh Kerr.
"Spring Cleaning" follows Maddie & Tae's recent release "Every Night Every Morning" as the latest look at Through The Madness
Vol. 2, the confident 8-cut second half of the duo's 1-2 punch, available for pre-order now. Out September
23, the singer/songwriters offer a harmony-drenched song cycle and a clear-eyed measure of two young women coming into their own, embracing the best of everything life hands them.
Through The Madness
Vol. 2 Track List:
"Well In Your World" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Ryan Hurd, Jimmy Robbins)^
2. "Every Night Every Morning" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Jonathan Singleton, Brock Berryhill)^
3. "Drinking To Remember" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Benjy Davis, Daniel
Ross)^
4. "Girl After My Own Heart" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)^
5. "Watching Love Leave" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Benjy Davis, Daniel
Ross)^
6. "More Than Maybe" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Jessie
Jo Dillon, Jimmy Robbins)^
7. "These Tears" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Laura
Veltz, Jon Green)*
8. "Spring Cleaning" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr, Tayla Parx)*
^ = Produced by Derek Wells & Jimmy Robbins
* = Produced by Derek Wells & Josh Kerr
The duo's acclaimed Through The Madness
Vol. 1 was released earlier this year with Holler noting "Maddie & Tae make for a captivating pair, and there are nuances to certain songs on this record that reward paying full attention." Lauded by Houston
Chronicleas "among the most unique voices in mainstream country music" and garnering praise for their "acclaimed harmonies paired with heartfelt lyrics" (E!) on the project, Through The Madness
Vol. 1 included fan-favorite "Woman You Got" which scored Maddie & Tae
Group/Duo Video of the Year at the 2022 CMT Music
Awards.
The back-to-back collections follow Maddie & Tae's sophomore album, The Way It Feels, which featured their Double-Platinum No. 1 hit "Die From A Broken Heart," claiming their place as the first and only female duo to score multiple No. 1 hits on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.
Maddie & Tae
will crisscross the country this fall, headlining the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour. Kicking off September
15, the pair will bring their hit songs and new music to 17 major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and more. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.maddieandtae.com/tour.
2022 "CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour" Dates:
Sept 15 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK
Sept 16 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX
Sept 17 - House of Blues - Houston, TX
Sept 21 - Brighton Music
Hall - Boston, MA
Sept 22 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY
Sept 23 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA
Sept 24 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
Sept 28 - Moonshine Beach - San Diego, CA
Sept 29 - The Roxy - West Hollywood, CA
Sept 30 - Club Rodeo Rio - San Jose, CA
Oct 1 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA
Oct 5 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN
Oct 6 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA
Oct 7 - Von Braun Center - Mars Music
Hall - Huntsville, AL
Oct 13 - The Castle Theater - Bloomington, IL
Oct 14 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH
Oct 15 - Elevation at The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI
Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae
channel their unbreakable bond, honest songwriting and "some of the tightest harmonies on Music
Row" (Rolling Stone) into their new collection of songs Through The Madness
Vol. 2, out September
23. Together as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote each of the project's tracks, as well as all 8 songs on Through The Madness
Vol. 1, including their most recent single, "Woman You Got," plus fan-favorite songs "Strangers
" and "Madness." The pair drew praise for their No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album, including the Double
Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, "Die From A Broken Heart." With "Die From A Broken Heart
" topping the country airplay charts, Maddie & Tae
became the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1s.
Maddie & Tae
first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, "Girl In A Country Song," which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and establishing them as only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts. They recently took home Group/Duo Video of the Year ("Woman You Got") at the CMT Music
Awards, and were nominated a seventh time for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 55th CMA Awards. They have earned trophies from the Radio
Disney Music
Awards and CMA Awards, along with multiple ACM, Billboard and CMT Award nominations. Maddie & Tae
have received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The Tennessean, The Washington Post, Glamour and others. The celebrated duo has toured with country music's hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley, and recently wrapped The Weekends Tour with Brett
Young. They are set to headline the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour in 2022, hitting major markets coast-to-coast. For additional information, visit www.maddieandtae.com.