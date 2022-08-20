BLACKPINK Releases New Single "Pink Venom"





In celebration of BLACKPINK's long-awaited comeback, they lit up the globe from New York to London, Rio, and beyond as part of the "LIGHT UP THE PINK" campaign. Across five continents, landmarks were lit pink and digital projections are being displayed on iconic monuments including the Brooklyn Bridge, London's Marble Arch, the Tokyo Tower and more starting at 8pm local time on



Anticipation has been building for "Pink Venom" since BLACKPINK shared a series of visual teasers and a poster, which finds the K-pop icons staring through a pane of broken glass. The record will be followed by the arrival of BLACKPINK's 2nd full album, BORN PINK, on

After that, the most popular girl group on the planet will hit the road on a world tour predicted to be attended by more than 1.5 million people. It kicks off in Seoul, South Korea, on October 15th and then visits the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore, among others, before landing in New Zealand on June 21, 2023.



After releasing global hits like "



BORN PINK TOUR DATES:

October 15th - 16th Seoul, South Korea

October 25th Dallas, TX

October 29th Houston, TX

November 2nd Atlanta, GA

November 6th - 7th Hamilton, GA

November 10th - 11th Chicago, IL

November 14th - 15th Newark, NJ

November 19th Los Angeles, CA

November 30th London, UK

December 1st London, UK

December 5th Barcelona, Spain

December 8th Cologne, Germany

December 11th. - 12th Paris, France

December 18th Berlin, Germany

December 22nd Amsterdam, Netherlands

January 7th - 8th Bangkok

January 13th - 14th Hong Kong, China

January 20th Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

January 28th Abu Dhabi, UAE

March 4th Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

March 11th Jakarta, Indonesia

March 18th Kaohsiung, Taiwan

March 25th Manila, Philippines

May 13th Singapore

June 10th - 11th Melbourne, Australia

June 16th - 17th Sydney, Australia

June 21st Auckland, New Zealand



One of the most massively successful K-pop groups in music history, BLACKPINK have redefined the global pop landscape since first bursting onto the scene in 2016. Along with boasting the #1 most-subscribed artist channel on YouTube, the South Korean quartet has achieved such boundary-defying milestones as scoring the highest-charting album by a female group in over a decade and becoming the first K-pop girl group ever to perform at Coachella (the largest music festival in the U.S.). Comprised of JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ and LISA—all immensely charismatic vocalists, dancers, and fast-rising fashion icons—BLACKPINK began their meteoric rise with their 2016 debut "SQUARE ONE" and further proved their crossover power with "SQUARE UP" (a 2018 release that quickly cracked the Billboard 200).



Soon after signing with Interscope Records through a global partnership with YG Entertainment, the group made their full-length debut with 2020's immediately iconic THE ALBUM. THE ALBUM shot to #2 on the Billboard 200 and landed three singles on the Billboard Hot 100: "



