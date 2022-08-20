Offset Unleashes Brand New Record & Music Video "5 4 3 2 1"



Meanwhile, Offset's signature rapid fire flow cuts through the production as he counts down, "5 4 3 2 1." In the accompanying music video, he dons an all Balenciaga fit as he takes over an amusement park. Catching air, he raps from a pirate ship tilt-a-whirl and on a swing suspended high above the ground.



It kickstarts another chapter from one of the most influential artists of the past decade as he prepares his next full-length body of work and the follow-up to the gold-certified chart-topping Father of 4 back in 2019. Of course, his rhymes also energized Migos's blockbuster Culture III, which bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200, generated billions of streams, and received widespread acclaim last year.

However, he's ready to break the internet and reshape the game like only he can once more.



Pulling no punches, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Making a momentous return, multiplatinum GRAMMY Award-nominated superstar and Atlanta icon Offset unleashes his first new solo record and music video in three years "5 4 3 2 1" available today via Motown Records/Universal Music. Produced by Baby Keem, the track hinges on an ominously razor-sharp keyboard-laden beat.Meanwhile, Offset's signature rapid fire flow cuts through the production as he counts down, "5 4 3 2 1." In the accompanying music video, he dons an all Balenciaga fit as he takes over an amusement park. Catching air, he raps from a pirate ship tilt-a-whirl and on a swing suspended high above the ground.It kickstarts another chapter from one of the most influential artists of the past decade as he prepares his next full-length body of work and the follow-up to the gold-certified chart-topping Father of 4 back in 2019. Of course, his rhymes also energized Migos's blockbuster Culture III, which bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200, generated billions of streams, and received widespread acclaim last year.However, he's ready to break the internet and reshape the game like only he can once more.Pulling no punches, Offset has redefined not only rap music, but also fashion and culture as a 21st century superstar like no other. He has incited streams in the billions, earned dozens of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold certifications worldwide, and shaken up social media and press with every move. During 2019, he unveiled his full-length debut solo LP, Father of 4. It bowed at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 and picked up a gold plaque from the RIAA in addition to housing the gold-selling "Red Room" and platinum-selling " Clout " [feat. Cardi B]. The latter garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Rap Performance." He has graced the covers of XXL, Rolling Stone, Complex, and more in addition to performing and appearing on Ellen. It's no wonder HYPEBEAST christened him "one of pop culture's most revered icons." Expanding his influence on screen, Offset is gearing up for his second season of HBO Max's 'The Hype'. He has also appeared on both Atlanta and NCIS: Los Angeles. However, he embarks on what promises to his boldest era yet with his forthcoming second full-length album and more in 2022. It's Offset season all year-round now.



