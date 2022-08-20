Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 20/08/2022

Aysanabee Releases "Nomads"

Aysanabee Releases "Nomads"

Hot Songs Around The World

Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
401 entries in 26 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
497 entries in 28 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
206 entries in 21 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
263 entries in 20 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
223 entries in 23 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1123 entries in 25 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Aysanabee continues to build his story with "Nomads," a new song that decisively heralds the artist's arrival as one of the most compelling new voices in Canadian music. With its astonishing vocals and magnetic momentum, "Nomads" makes a powerful artistic statement and signals, in sentiment and sound, what's yet to come.

For a song that confronts family history, mortality, and how to move forward through it all, Aysanabee's song brings driving, building, and freeing forward motion as it points to the future. "Nomads" lifts and carries its heavy memories and breaks through, exploding in joyous unburdening even as it contends with a question we all must answer: "Where do we go from here?"
"Nomads" follows "We Were Here" as Aysanabee's second new song out this summer. Full details on Aysanabee's debut album coming soon.

TOUR DATES
OWEN SOUND, ON: Summerfolk, Aug 19
ELORA, ON: RiverFest, Aug 21
BARRIE, ON: Meridian Place, Sept 10
NASHVILLE, TN: AmericanaFest, Sept 15
THUNDER BAY, ON: Wake The Giant, Sept 17
CALGARY, AB: Southern Jubilee Auditorium, Sept 24
HALIFAX, NS: Prismatic Arts Festival, Sept 30

Aysanabee's voice introduces himself in a way that words cannot. Solemn and soaring, backed by a swirling blend of indie, soul and electronic soundscapes, mournful saxophone and pulse-quickening finger-picking, Aysanabee's striking sound is equal parts hypnotic and melodic.
The Toronto-based songwriter made his entrance in 2021 with the jaw-dropping song "Ocean Breath." The self-produced, self-released single quickly found a home with Ishkōdé Records, where Aysanabee became the new label's first signing. In a whirlwind year, Aysanabee performed on major stages across the country, opened for Half Moon Run and July Talk, launched and curated an emerging Indigenous artist series in Toronto, and is currently readying his debut album, expected in 2022. Aysanabee is Oji-Cree, Sucker Clan of the Sandy Lake First Nation.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0119970 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0026421546936035 secs