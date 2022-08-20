Aysanabee Releases "Nomads"





For a song that confronts family history, mortality, and how to move forward through it all, Aysanabee's song brings driving, building, and freeing forward motion as it points to the future. "Nomads" lifts and carries its heavy memories and breaks through, exploding in joyous unburdening even as it contends with a question we all must answer: "Where do we go from here?"

"Nomads" follows "We Were Here" as Aysanabee's second new song out this summer. Full details on Aysanabee's debut album coming soon.



TOUR DATES

OWEN SOUND, ON: Summerfolk, Aug 19

ELORA, ON: RiverFest, Aug 21

BARRIE, ON: Meridian Place, Sept 10

NASHVILLE, TN: AmericanaFest, Sept 15

THUNDER BAY, ON: Wake The Giant, Sept 17

CALGARY, AB: Southern Jubilee Auditorium, Sept 24

HALIFAX, NS: Prismatic Arts Festival, Sept 30



Aysanabee's voice introduces himself in a way that words cannot. Solemn and soaring, backed by a swirling blend of indie, soul and electronic soundscapes, mournful saxophone and pulse-quickening finger-picking, Aysanabee's striking sound is equal parts hypnotic and melodic.

