Aitch Presents His Debut Album 'Close To Home'; "My G" Featuring Ed Sheeran Music Video Out Now

'Hollinwood To Hollywood' New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Platinum-selling Manchester rapper Aitch releases his highly-anticipated debut album, Close To Home. To celebrate this milestone moment, Aitch reveals the heartwarming video for "My G" featuring Ed Sheeran. Displaying a more mature, reflective and personal side of Aitch's songwriting, "My G" is a loving tribute from the Manchester rapper to his 12-year-old little sister, affectionately called 'G', who has Down's Syndrome. Paired with a music video directed by long-term visual collaborator Kelvin Jones, the visual was filmed at The Langdon Down Centre and features a moving performance from Aitch, as he reminisces over old childhood and family photos.Setting the scene with "BelgraveRoad_1", Close To Home showcases Aitch's remarkable journey to hip hop's top tier. "Fuego," "Cheque," and "Louis Vuitton" are blessed with the rapper's trademark lyricism and cheeky swagger. He reunites with AJ Tracey on "R Kid," while laidback summery bop " Sunshine " featuring New Machine embraces a new tangent of melodic guitar riffs.The album's title track "Close To Home," which features a children's choir, sees Aitch up close and personal, putting his private thoughts on paper for the first time. "In Disguise" featuring Bakar, the Shaun Ryder-assisted and Stone Roses-sampling "1989" and platinum-selling #2 hit "Baby" featuring Ashanti provide further, familiar album highlights.When speaking about his album's title, Aitch says: "As much as I say that I'm trying to get out of the ends, and I want to go elsewhere, I always end up back in the same place. Even across the other side of the world, I feel like I bring a sense of Manchester; whether I'm in London or Australia, I'm still Close To Home."Taking Close To Home on the road for the first time, Aitch will kick off his 16-date sold-out headline tour in Dublin on 1st October and takes over London's Alexandra Palace on 22nd October. He will bring his headline tour to a close with two sold-out hometown shows at O2 Victoria Warehouse on 24th and 25th October, which will be a momentous occasion for the rapper. Aitch will take his Close To Home headline tour to Europe early next year.Aitch's debut album captures one of Britain's greatest young verbal communicators at a unique moment, a young artist on the verge of global superstardom, spreading his wings and displaying his ever-growing songwriting skills. Combining a mature and reflective side with the charisma he's known for, Close To Home is a worthy addition to the peerless musical cannon of the city of its conception, an excellent Manchester record, pairing rich and identifiably local flavour with global ambition. Aitch - Close To Home Tracklist'BelgraveRoad_1''Louis Vuitton''1989''Money Habits' feat. Mastermind'Baby' feat. Ashanti'Bring It Back''Sunshine' feat. New Machine'Fuego''Cheque''In Disguise' feat. Bakar'The Palm''100x''R Kid' feat. AJ Tracey'My G' feat. Ed Sheeran'Close To Home''Hollinwood To Hollywood'



