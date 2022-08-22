Brooke Annibale Shares New Single "Be Around"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The indie singer/songwriter Brooke Annibale released her new single "Be Around." The latest peek at her forthcoming album Better By Now (out Sept. 30th through Nettwerk Music
Group), "Be Around" finds Annibale leaning more into her pop sensibilities with a simpler thematic approach and a straightforward love ballad about just wanting to be in someone's company as much as possible. Under The Radar called it "an irresistible pop groove."
"On the surface, this is a simple song about falling for someone and just wanting to be around them," said Annibale. "But it's also about having the confidence to say so. I've been feeling a lot more confident in my own skin, and the way this song turned out is a reflection of that."
She continued, "I learned an Oasis
song ('Champagne Supernova') and loved how the verse was all open chords and then when the chorus hits it has this big lift because of the full major chord. That's why it feels so great. I went for that feeling on this song."
"Be Around" follows the relase of the title track "Better By Now," a stark reflection that merges personal emotions with the roller coaster of current events, praised by Melodic Magazine as "intoxicating" and The Revue who called it "A terrific tune from an underrated singer-songwriter." Earlier this summer, Brooke teased the "immediately catchy" (FLOOD) lead single "What If You" and the "soaring, ethereal pop song" (Brooklyn Vegan) "5 AM" accompanied by the Genéa Gaudet-directed video. In celebration of Pride Month, Brooke also shared an inspiring op-ed via Atwood Magazine on representation, equality, authentic connection, and her journey to self-acceptance.
A fearless new collection of songs, Brooke has both emboldened her sound on Better By Now as well as entered a new phase of life after making significant strides in her mental-health journey and saying "I do" to her wife. Produced by Christian "Leggy" Langdon (Joseph, Amos Lee) and Matthew E White (Natalie Prass, Dan Croll), Better By Now features 10 blossoming indie-pop tracks that Brooke describes as a "spectrum of emotions." In her trademark layered approach, the Pittsburgh-born, Rhode Island-based artist reflects on love, anxiety, depression, and how two seemingly opposing forces can exist at once. "The album is basically half about falling in love and half about mental health."
Brooke's expressive and beautifully thoughtful songwriting creates a dreamy and enticing sonic landscape. She has been a favorite among music supervisors and featured in such media as Stereogum, Wall Street Journal, Billboard, NPR/World Café, Consequence, Paste, Under The Radar, American Songwriter and more. She has also shared the stage with artists like Mt. Joy, Iron & Wine, Lucius, and Rufus
Wainwright.
Track List:
1) What If You
2) Be Around
3) Things We Don't Believe Anymore
4) One of Those Songs
5) 5 AM
6) Better By Now
7) Follow It Through
8) Social Anxieties
9) I Am In Love
10) You Hold Me Together
Tour Dates:
09/02 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Music
Hall !
09/16 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement
10/08 - Exeter, NH @ The Word Barn
10/09 - Cambridge, MA @ Atwood's Tavern
10/20 - Lake Orion, MI @ 20 Front Street
10/23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
10/29 - Warren, RI @ Imago Art Gallery
11/10 - Natick, MA @ TCAN *
11/11 - New York, NY @ TBA
11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery *
11/13 - Washington, DC @ City Winery *
11/17 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
11/18 - Cologne, DE @ Die Wohngemeinschaft
11/19 - Berlin, DE @ Barkett
11/20 - Hanover, DE @ House Show
11/22 - London, UK @ Grace
! with Will Dailey
* with Liz Longley