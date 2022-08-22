|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Singer Linda Imperial Releases Blues Rockin' Single "Loving You All The Way Down"
Hot Songs Around The World
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
405 entries in 26 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1127 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
501 entries in 28 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
210 entries in 21 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
266 entries in 20 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
227 entries in 23 charts
Most read news of the week
ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Presents Annual "On The Come Up" Showcase Featuring Hip-Hop And R&B's Hottest Up-And-Coming Artists On August 22 - 25
Seattle's Calm Collapse Release First Single (The Nearly 6-Minute "Positive Greed") Off The Forthcoming Album 'Mirrored Nature' - Out November 25, 2022
On "The Sharp Tank" With Tha Sharp One, Mac Tree Talks About His Independent Grind, Labels, Building A Brand, Having Different Revenue Streams And More
Spend A Night Downtown Toronto With Sloan In Their Music Video For Their Brand-New Track "Scratch The Surface"