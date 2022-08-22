Mariel Mariel Releases 12 Songs With New Album "La Batalla"



With the production, arrangements and co-authorship of Andrés Landon and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "La Batalla" (The Battle) is an album with a marked urban base, but that does not exclude other Latin and Andean rhythms, experimenting diverse sonorities that cross from beginning to end. In addition, in this new release Mariel Mariel shares with artists that represent power and strength, beyond their own musical style: Flor de Rap, Lido Pimienta and the historical Cecilia la Incomparable, join their voices and stamp their seal on this release, enhancing the multiple frequencies in which the composer flows with the music."Who said it would be easy to return to your country of origin, denounce your abuser, see your grandmother leave, become a mother and see a revolution break out?", reflects Mariel Mariel of this new release full of Latin flow, which went through different stages of her life. Through the character "La Morena" (third track on the list) Mariel Mariel sings these songs, processes travels, scenarios, parties, crowds and isolations as a place to reflect and enjoy the trance of clinging to the earth.About the recording process of this album, Mariel expresses "I am a very different person than the one who started recording these songs. I always liked changes, but this stage surprised me. I feel like I have lived many lives"."Está que estalla, se viene La Batalla" (The Battle is coming).Through the album's eponymous single, Mariel Mariel performs the closing of this story that she breaks down in her album, giving way to "the arrival to the powerful moment when change happens, life shows it and makes it sound loud and clear", as "when the time comes to use everything learned, all wisdom is fierce instinct," she comments.With the production, arrangements and co-authorship of Andrés Landon and Christopher Manhey, and the creative energy of Martina Valladares in the executive process, this album is evidence of the languages of the current alternative Latin current, where the crossings of styles and temporalities are the richness and what we recognize as identity.



