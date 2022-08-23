Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" Makes Billboard Hot 100 History





Scoring the "Biggest Consumption Debut for a Lead Female Artist in 2022" and "Biggest Sales Week for Any Single of 2022," this also marks her fourth



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj makes history this week with her blockbuster new single "Super Freaky Girl." It bows at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as she earns "the first solo female rap track to debut at #1 since 1998." It achieves a myriad of milestones. Nicki stands out as "the first female lead artist to debut at #1 in 2022," "the first female rapper with multiple #1 debuts," and the "first female rapper to reach #1 without a video in over two years." It also conquers TikTok at #1 on Top US Tracks.Scoring the "Biggest Consumption Debut for a Lead Female Artist in 2022" and "Biggest Sales Week for Any Single of 2022," this also marks her fourth Digital #1 of 2022—the most of any artist this year—and 12th Digital #1 overall, enshrining her as the fifth artist to do so. She eclipses her own record for "Biggest Digital Sales Week of Any Track in 2022," dethroning her own "Do We Have a Problem?" [feat. Lil Baby]. With 21 now, it also reaffirms her record as the "female artist with the most Top 10 entries on the Hot 100 of all time." Nicki Minaj has set the pace for the culture in 2022 with "the biggest song of the year" and paved the way for her massively anticipated fifth full-length album - coming soon.



