Brandon Davis Embraces Family Values On "Wheels On The Truck," Out Now

Fri., Oct. 28 | Pathfinder Park | Florence, CO New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising country artist Brandon Davis, who PEOPLE calls a "sensation," shares his new song "Wheels On The Truck" (Big Yellow Dog Music), a playful twang-tinged take on a classic nursery rhyme that continues the father of four's streak of music inspired by his deep-rooted family values.​​"Growing up, I always loved riding around in my dad's truck and I knew that as soon as I was old enough, I had to have one just like him," says Davis. "I've lived out so many memories in a truck since I was a kid and I long for the days that my kids grow up to do the same in theirs. It's truly a circle of life passed down to each generation and I think this song really encompasses that.""Wheels On The Truck" follows Davis' debut record 'Hearts Don't Rust' (4.15), which he released after gaining a massive following on TikTok, captivating music lovers with spontaneous song challenges that earned him more than 1.7 million followers and 14.1 million likes on the platform.His passionate fans have helped him sell out shows across the country. Additionally, Davis was personally invited by Tim McGraw to join his 2022 Tour with Russell Dickerson and Alexandra Kay. Davis opened shows for McGraw across the East coast and the Midwest from April to June, and he is now headlining shows across the country on his own Step by Step Tour. For tickets and more information, visit brandondavismusic.com. Brandon Davis on Tour:Sat., Aug. 27 | Tippy Creek Winery | Leesburg, INFri., Sep. 2 | Uinta County Fairground | Evanston, WYFri., Sep. 9 | Coffee County Fair | Manchester, TNSat., Sep. 10 | Grogans Riverfront | Madison, NCFri., Sep. 16 | State Theatre | Oroville, CASat., Sep. 24 | Downtown Petersburg | Petersburg, INSat., Oct. 1 | The 107 Chattanooga | Chattanooga, TNFri., Oct. 7 | The Vixen | McHenry, ILFri., Oct. 14 | Tumbleweed Dance Hall | Stillwater, OKSat., Oct. 15 | The Blue: Zip Line and Farm | Mena, ARFri., Oct. 28 | Pathfinder Park | Florence, CO



