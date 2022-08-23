Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 23/08/2022

Brandon Davis Embraces Family Values On "Wheels On The Truck," Out Now

Hot Songs Around The World

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
230 entries in 23 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1130 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
508 entries in 28 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
213 entries in 21 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
268 entries in 20 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
408 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising country artist Brandon Davis, who PEOPLE calls a "sensation," shares his new song "Wheels On The Truck" (Big Yellow Dog Music), a playful twang-tinged take on a classic nursery rhyme that continues the father of four's streak of music inspired by his deep-rooted family values.
​​"Growing up, I always loved riding around in my dad's truck and I knew that as soon as I was old enough, I had to have one just like him," says Davis. "I've lived out so many memories in a truck since I was a kid and I long for the days that my kids grow up to do the same in theirs. It's truly a circle of life passed down to each generation and I think this song really encompasses that."

"Wheels On The Truck" follows Davis' debut record 'Hearts Don't Rust' (4.15), which he released after gaining a massive following on TikTok, captivating music lovers with spontaneous song challenges that earned him more than 1.7 million followers and 14.1 million likes on the platform.

His passionate fans have helped him sell out shows across the country. Additionally, Davis was personally invited by Tim McGraw to join his 2022 Tour with Russell Dickerson and Alexandra Kay. Davis opened shows for McGraw across the East coast and the Midwest from April to June, and he is now headlining shows across the country on his own Step by Step Tour. For tickets and more information, visit brandondavismusic.com.

Brandon Davis on Tour:
Sat., Aug. 27 | Tippy Creek Winery | Leesburg, IN
Fri., Sep. 2 | Uinta County Fairground | Evanston, WY
Fri., Sep. 9 | Coffee County Fair | Manchester, TN
Sat., Sep. 10 | Grogans Riverfront | Madison, NC
Fri., Sep. 16 | State Theatre | Oroville, CA
Sat., Sep. 24 | Downtown Petersburg | Petersburg, IN
Sat., Oct. 1 | The 107 Chattanooga | Chattanooga, TN
Fri., Oct. 7 | The Vixen | McHenry, IL
Fri., Oct. 14 | Tumbleweed Dance Hall | Stillwater, OK
Sat., Oct. 15 | The Blue: Zip Line and Farm | Mena, AR
Fri., Oct. 28 | Pathfinder Park | Florence, CO






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0122390 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0028738975524902 secs