Mod Sun Shows His "Battle Scars" On Powerful New Single





Debuted this morning on PAPER, Mod explains the inspiring track: "I've been building up to this song for over two years. I made it at a turning point in my life when I felt I needed to change everything...the way I was living and the people surrounding me. I felt really bad about myself at the time and was stuck in a routine of toxicity. I got together with an amazing group of people that helped me tell the story. It's about having the strength to wake up and make yourself proud, but you can't do that until you look your demons in the eye. Sometimes you just have to leave everything behind and start all over again. I was dealing with addiction for a decade. I was in relationships that I knew were destroying who I really was. I was slowly dying everyday and I had to break the cycle. I know how many people deal with this everyday so my only hope is that this song can give people the courage to move on. I'm releasing this song now because I really feel like I'm on the other side of it, I went to war with myself and came out on top. I'm so proud of where I am today and this song really helped me get there."



Following "



Earlier this year, MOD co-wrote and co-produced tracks on Avril Lavigne's latest album Love Sux (#2 on Billboard Top Album Sales Chart). This includes the single "



MOD recently headlined Atlantis Concert for Earth, a music festival and global conservation summit in Portugal with



MOD SUN Tour Dates:

Aug 27 - Audacy Oceanfront Concerts (Virginia Beach, VA)

Sep 5 - Coca-Cola Roxy (Atlanta, GA)*

Sep 7 - The Anthem (Washington, DC)*

Sep 8 - The Fillmore Philadelphia (Philadelphia PA)*

Sep 10 - Leader Bank Pavilion (Boston, MA)*

Sep 11 - The Greens on the Rooftop at Pier 17 (New York, NY)*

Sep 13 - Marquee Theatre (Tempe, AZ) (Palaye Royal)^

Sep 15 - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts (San Antonio, TX)^

Sep 16 - South Side

Sep 17 - Warehouse Live (Houston, TX)^

Sep 19 - The Ritz - FYF (Tampa, FL)^

Sep 21 - Buckhead Theatre (Atlanta, GA)^

Sep 23 - Firefly

Sep 25 - Webster Hall (New York, NY)^

Sep 27 - Wildhorse Saloon (Nashville, TN)^

Sep 28 - PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation (Newport, KY)^

Sep 29 - Kemba Live! (Columbus, OH)^

Sep 30 - HISTORY (Toronto, Canada)^

Oct 1 - Saint Andrews Hall (Detroit, MI)^

Oct 3 - First Avenue (Minneapolis, MN)^

Oct 4 - House of Blues

Oct 6 - The Rave/Eagles Club (Milwaukee, WI)^

Oct 7 - The Admiral Theatre (Omaha, NE)^

Oct 8 - Summit

Oct 11 - Showbox SoDo (Seattle, WA)^

Oct 12 - Roseland Theatre (Portland, OR)^

Oct 15 - Whitney Peak Hotel (Reno, NV)^

Oct 17 - Ace of Spades (Sacramento, CA)^

Oct 18 - The Fillmore (San Francisco, CA)^

Nov 6 - Hollywood Palladium (Los Angeles, CA)^

Nov 19 - Wonderfront

* w/ blackbear

