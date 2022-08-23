Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
23/08/2022

Coldplay Announce 2023 European & UK Dates For Music Of The Spheres World Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The morning after completing their triumphant run of six sold out nights at London's Wembley Stadium, Coldplay have announced further European and UK stadium shows for their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in summer 2023. The dates include the tour's first visits to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands, alongside UK shows in Manchester and Cardiff.

Since the band's record-breaking tour began in Costa Rica in March 2022, more than four million tickets have been sold for the dates in Latin America, North America and Europe, which have attracted rave reviews from fans and critics alike (as per the recent praise for the Wembley shows above).

The new tour dates were teased via Easter eggs in the band's new video for Humankind (taken from their number one album, Music Of The Spheres) which premiered last week. To the excitement of the band's eagle-eyed global following, the video also hinted at further shows being announced for south-east Asia and North America. Tickets for the new European and UK shows will go on sale at 10am local time on Thursday, 25 August. Full details can be found at coldplay.com/tour.

MAY 2023
WED 17 Estádio Cidade de Coimbra - Coimbra, PORTUGAL
WED 24 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - Barcelona, SPAIN
THU 25 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - Barcelona, SPAIN
WED 31 Etihad Stadium - Manchester, UK

JUNE 2023
THU 01 Etihad Stadium - Manchester, UK
TUE 06 Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK
WED 21 Stadio Diego Armando Maradona - Naples, ITALY
SUN 25 Stadio San Siro - Milan, ITALY
MON 26 Stadio San Siro - Milan, ITALY

JULY 2023
SAT 01 Stadion Letzigrund - Zurich, SWITZERLAND
WED 05 Parken - Copenhagen, DENMARK
THU 06 Parken - Copenhagen, DENMARK
SAT 08 Ullevi - Gothenburg, SWEDEN
SUN 09 Ullevi - Gothenburg, SWEDEN
SAT 15 Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS
SUN 16 Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS






