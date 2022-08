Coldplay Announce 2023 European & UK Dates For Music Of The Spheres World Tour

Since the band's record-breaking tour began in Costa Rica in March 2022, more than four million tickets have been sold for the dates in Latin America, North



SUN 16 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The morning after completing their triumphant run of six sold out nights at London's Wembley Stadium, Coldplay have announced further European and UK stadium shows for their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in summer 2023. The dates include the tour's first visits to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands, alongside UK shows in Manchester and Cardiff.Since the band's record-breaking tour began in Costa Rica in March 2022, more than four million tickets have been sold for the dates in Latin America, North America and Europe, which have attracted rave reviews from fans and critics alike (as per the recent praise for the Wembley shows above).The new tour dates were teased via Easter eggs in the band's new video for Humankind (taken from their number one album, Music Of The Spheres) which premiered last week. To the excitement of the band's eagle-eyed global following, the video also hinted at further shows being announced for south-east Asia and North America. Tickets for the new European and UK shows will go on sale at 10am local time on Thursday, 25 August. Full details can be found at coldplay.com/tour.MAY 2023WED 17 Estádio Cidade de Coimbra - Coimbra, PORTUGALWED 24 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - Barcelona, SPAINTHU 25 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - Barcelona, SPAINWED 31 Etihad Stadium - Manchester, UKJUNE 2023THU 01 Etihad Stadium - Manchester, UKTUE 06 Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UKWED 21 Stadio Diego Armando Maradona - Naples, ITALYSUN 25 Stadio San Siro - Milan, ITALYMON 26 Stadio San Siro - Milan, ITALYJULY 2023SAT 01 Stadion Letzigrund - Zurich, SWITZERLANDWED 05 Parken - Copenhagen, DENMARKTHU 06 Parken - Copenhagen, DENMARKSAT 08 Ullevi - Gothenburg, SWEDENSUN 09 Ullevi - Gothenburg, SWEDENSAT 15 Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDSSUN 16 Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS