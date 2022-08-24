JID Unveils 'The Forever Story' Tracklisting 3rd Studio Album Out This Friday, August 26th





In lead up to the album release, JID shared "2007" last week on Youtube and socials which chronicles JID's rise since his days as a collegiate athlete and eventually signing to J Cole's Dreamville label. Originally the outro to The Forever Story, "2007" follows the release of "Dance Now" which topped many "Best Release of The Week'' lists including Stereogum who cited " …few rappers could attack this beat with the artful ferocity JID brought to it. Oh, what a handsome gift JID's new The Forever Story is shaping up to be."



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Atlanta rapper JID has revealed the tracklisting for his anticipated album, The Forever Story - confirmed to be released this Friday, August 26th. TFS features a slew of special guests including rap icons like Yasiin Bey, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage; peers Lil Durk, EARTHGANG, Ari Lennox, Mustafa The Poet and collaborators like BADBADNOTGOOD, Foushee, and Johnta Austin (JID's cousin and accomplished songwriter). Executive produced by longtime DJ and producer Christo, The Forever Story is JID's third studio album and for full tracklisting, see below.

The Forever Story by JID Tracklist:

Galaxy

Raydar

Dance Now (with Kenny Mason)

Crack Sandwich

Can't Punk Me (feat Earthgang)

Surround Sound (feat. 21 Savage & Baby Tate)

Kody Blu 31

Bruddanem (feat. Lil Durk) & Spokenword by Mustafa The Poet

Sistanem

Can't Make U Change (feat. Ari Lennox)

Stars (feat Yasiin Bey & BADBADNOTGOOD)

Just in Time (feat Lil Wayne, Kenny Mason)

Money

Better Days (feat Johnta Austin)

Lauder Too (feat Rayvn Lanae)

In lead up to the album release, JID shared "2007" last week on Youtube and socials which chronicles JID's rise since his days as a collegiate athlete and eventually signing to J Cole's Dreamville label. Originally the outro to The Forever Story, "2007" follows the release of "Dance Now" which topped many "Best Release of The Week'' lists including Stereogum who cited " …few rappers could attack this beat with the artful ferocity JID brought to it. Oh, what a handsome gift JID's new The Forever Story is shaping up to be."

Born and raised in East Atlanta, Grammy nominated JID grew up on his parents' collection of classic funk/soul LPs, and broke onto the scene with his 2015 EP, DiCaprio. The EP saw him collaborating with hip-hop duo EARTHGANG, whom he'd previously joined on a 2014 tour also including Bas and Ab-Soul. This is where he was spotted by J.Cole who promptly signed JID to his Interscope Records venture, Dreamville Records. Soon after signing to Dreamville, JID made his major-label debut with the widely celebrated The Never Story (2017) which was quickly followed by the critically acclaimed album DiCaprio 2 (2018). The sophomore project received major looks from press and tastemakers like Rolling Stone, Billboard, FADER, NPR and helped induct the rapper to the year's XXL's Freshmen class. In 2019, JID continued his momentum as rap's most exciting additions with stellar contributions on Dreamville's Platinum certified compilation Revenge of the Dreamers III which went on to debut #1 on the Billboard Top 200 charts and received multiple GRAMMY nominations including "Best Rap Album" and "Best Rap Performance." JID began working on his follow up effort The Forever Story during this time all while selling out venues and festival stages across the world and lending his rap stylings to peer projects including the Grammy nominated Planet HER by Doja Cat as well as Dua Lipa, Denzel Curry, Amine and more recently John Legend and Joey Badass. JID's nimble, head-nodding lyricism and lightning fast flow has awarded him a loyal and cult-like fanbase and his dedication to perfecting the art is sportsman-like, leaving room for him to be one of rap's greatest in the making.




