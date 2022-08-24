Siedah Garrett Revisits "Man In The Mirror" For Ukranian Refugees





Siedah says, "When Glen Ballard and I wrote the song 'Man In The Mirror' for Michael Jackson, we had no idea that it would become such an important anthem, to inspire people the world over, encouraging each one of us to make this world a better place, starting with ourselves. "That's why I'm so excited to join the cast members of the hit musical 'Thriller Live' in performing a new version of the song to help raise funds for those courageous refugees in the war in Ukraine. Our hearts go out to you." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sometimes careers are about being in the right place at the right time. And sometimes, an artist is so talented that she finds her way to success, even when circumstance seem to work against her. That's in part the story of Siedah Garrett, an immensely talented singer and songwriter who has quietly played a role on some of the most notable music of the past forty decades.As a solo singer ("K.I.S.S.I.N.G."), duet partner ("Don't Look Any Further," "I Just Can't Stop Loving You"), background singer and as a songwriter ("The Secred Garden," "Tomorrow (Better You, Better Me")), the Oscar and Grammy nominated all-around talent has done just about everything well.But perhaps Siedah's biggest moment was her now legendary composition, "Man In The Mirror," which became an anchor of Michael Jackson's Bad album and one of the most revered R&B/pop songs of the 80s. And now in 2022, Siedah has revisited the song, along with the cast of Thriller Live, in a new version to aid Ukranian Refugees.This new " Man In The Mirror " gives the same chills as the original, as the song reminds of the more than 13 million who have fled their homes to escape that awful war.Siedah says, "When Glen Ballard and I wrote the song 'Man In The Mirror' for Michael Jackson, we had no idea that it would become such an important anthem, to inspire people the world over, encouraging each one of us to make this world a better place, starting with ourselves. "That's why I'm so excited to join the cast members of the hit musical 'Thriller Live' in performing a new version of the song to help raise funds for those courageous refugees in the war in Ukraine. Our hearts go out to you."



