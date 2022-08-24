Larkin Poe Share New Single 'Georgia Off My Mind'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Larkin Poe - the GRAMMY Award-nominated duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell - have shared "Georgia Off My Mind," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.



A heavy-hearted yet swinging lament for what we leave behind in chasing our dreams, the track is joined by an official music video/visualizer streaming now at YouTube. "Georgia Off My Mind" marks the latest single from Larkin Poe's upcoming sixth studio album, Blood Harmony, arriving via their own Tricki-Woo Records on Friday, November 11.



"Like 99 percent of my songs, that song came into being at my kitchen table late in the evening," says Rebecca. "My husband and I stumbled into that line at the chorus - 'Tennessee keep Georgia off my mind' - and it turned into a love song for the stretch of I-24 that connects Atlanta and Nashville, which is a drive we've made thousands of times now."



