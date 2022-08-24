Kendrick Lamar Is Top Searched Musician; U.S. Tastes Diverse

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Market intelligence and search startup My Telescope today announced new data highlighting the top music artists performing concerts in 2022. Hip-Hop artists tied with pop music as the dominant genre in the U.S., with rappers winning the top spot in 20 states. Grammy-winning artist Kendrick Lamar, whose latest album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers dropped this year to critical acclaim, was the most popular artist in eight different states.
Other highlights from the research include:
- Chicago
trap rapper Lil Durk
came in second to Kendrick Lamar
as the most popular touring artist of 2022, winning in 5 states.
- While music genre representation was spread diversely across the country, hip-hop was the most prevalent genre in southern states, with Lil Durk
appearing as the top searched artist in Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, North and South Carolina.
- New England had a heavy concentration of pop artists.
- The list of artists winning in 2 states include: Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Greta Van Fleet, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Pitbull, Post Malone, and The Weeknd.
- California and New York's top artists were Latin artists Grupo Firme and Bad Bunny, respectively.
- Share of search shows hip-hop tied with pop for the most dominant music genre.
- Genre breakdown by number of states: Hip-Hop (20), Pop (20), Rock (4), Latin (3), Country (2), Indie (1)
The data highlights a state-by-state breakdown of the top artist or band, according to Google search volumes when users search for concert tickets. The artists are then ranked by Share of Search.
Share of Search is a marketing metric that measures the relative interest for a search term in relation to a defined set of search terms. Research has shown that there is a correlation between what we search for and a final outcome, and that Share of Search can often predict shifts in Share of Voice over time.
"Share of search is powerful in that it gives a more accurate measurement of consumer and business purchasing intent and demand," said Rodrigo Graviz, CEO of My Telescope. "Data can be geo-fenced by state or country to accurately reflect searching trends by geography. When combined with specific keywords, Share of Search data can give valuable insights on what people are going to do, what they think, how they feel, and what they're going to buy."
Top Results of Share of Search Study, By State
- Music
Artists
(State - Artist - Genre)
Alabama
- Billie Eilish
- Pop
Alaska - Lauren
Daigle - Indie
Arizona - Harry Styles
- Pop
Arkansas - Lil Durk
- Hip-Hop
California - Grupo Firme - Latin
Colorado - Harry Styles
- Pop
Connecticut - Justin Bieber
- Pop
Delaware - Nelly
- Hip-Hop
Florida - Dua Lipa
- Pop
Georgia - Kendrick Lamar
- Hip-Hop
Hawaii - T Pain - Hip-Hop
Idaho - JoJo Siwa - Pop
Illinois - BTS - Pop
Indiana
- Doja Cat
- Pop
Iowa - Justin Bieber
- Pop
Kansas - Tyler the Creator - Hip-Hop
Kentucky - Kiss - Rock
Louisiana - Billie Eilish
- Pop
Maine
- Pitbull
- Pop
Maryland - Kendrick Lamar
- Hip-Hop
Massachusetts - Lady Gaga
- Pop
Michigan - Kendrick Lamar
- Hip-Hop
Minnesota - Kendrick Lamar
- Hip-Hop
Mississippi - Lil Durk
- Hip-Hop
Missouri - Post Malone
- Pop
Montana - Tech n9ne - Hip-Hop
Nebraska - Post Malone
- Pop
Nevada - The Weeknd
- Pop
New Hampshire - Jack Harlow
- Pop
New Jersey - Lil Nas X
- Pop
New Mexico - Pitbull
- Hip-Hop
New York - Bad Bunny
- Latin
North Carolina - Lil Durk
- Hip-Hop
North Dakota - Chris Stapleton
- Country
Ohio - Kendrick Lamar
- Hip-Hop
Oklahoma - Lil Durk
- Hip-Hop
Oregon - Kendrick Lamar
- Hip-Hop
Pennsylvania - Kendrick Lamar
- Hip-Hop
Rhode Island - Lady Gaga
- Pop
South Carolina - Lil Durk
- Hip-Hop
South Dakota - Greta Van Fleet
- Rock
Tennessee - Kodak Black
- Hip-Hop
Texas
- Bad Bunny
- Latin
Utah - Jack Harlow
- Pop
Vermont - Greta Van Fleet
- Rock
Virginia - Kendrick Lamar
- Hip-Hop
Washington - The Weeknd
- Pop
West Virginia - Kevin
Gates - Hip-Hop
Wisconsin - Slipknot
- Rock
Wyoming - Jason Aldean
- Country