360 Sound And Vision Releases Basics Blank Recordable Audio Cassette Tapes





The philosophy of BASICS is simple. Quality cassette tapes that sound good and that are cost-effective. Not only is it hard to find quality recordable cassette tapes in 2022 and beyond, but they also may not be engineered to take on the rigorous demands of today's cassette tape consumer. The BASICS brand not only delivers newly manufactured cassette tapes that come with a 1-year warranty but were engineered and tested to record quality music and speech. Whether you are recording a Mono signal,



360 Sound And Vision BASICS Blank Audio Cassette Tape - (Includes Case)

- Suitable For All Recordings Including Mono,

- Engineered For Quality Sound

- Normal Bias (for quality speech & music recording)

- No Leader Tape, Record Instantly On Both Sides

- 60 Minute Recording Time (30 minutes per side)

- Comes With Cassette Tape & Premium Cassette Tape Case

- Glossy, Premium, High-Quality Designed Full-Color Insert



360 Sound And Vision BASICS will be available online through the official 360SoundAndVision.com website, it will also be available on Amazon.com, Ebay.com & other online retailers.



360 Sound and Vision BASICS will be Released on August 22, 2022.



Purchase 360 Sound And Visions BASICS (5-Pack) - From Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BBPL2X5N



Purchase 360 Sound And Vision BASICS (5-Pack) - From Ebay

https://www.ebay.com/itm/275432613668



360 Sound and Vision is an independent technology company located in New York that makes Innovative products for Innovative minds.



360 Sound And Vision CEO is Dwayne Buckle



The Official Website of 360 Sound and Vision

https://www.360soundandvision.com

