Holly Humberstone Releases "Scarlett (Garden Version)" Following Original "Vanilla (Stairwell Version)"

INTL. HEADLINE AND FESTIVAL DATES:

21 Jul Shibuya Club Quattro Tokyo, JP

24 Jul Splendour In The Grass Brisbane, AU

27 Jul The Factory Theatre Sydney, AU

29 Jul Corner Hotel Melbourne, AU

31 Jul Tuning Fork Auckland, NZ

12 Aug

13 Aug Flow Festival Helsinki, FI

15 Aug Sziget Festival Budapest, HU

27 Aug Connect Festival Edinburgh, UK

28 Aug Rock En Seine Festival Paris, FR



N. AMERICA WINTER HEADLINE TOUR

1 Nov Webster Hall New York, US | (SOLD OUT)

3 Nov AXIS Club Toronto, CA | (SOLD OUT)

5 Nov Metro Chicago, US

9 Nov The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, US

10 Nov Fillmore San Francisco, US



UK WINTER HEADLINE TOUR

22 Nov O2 Academy Bristol, UK

23 Nov O2 Academy Leeds, UK

24 Nov O2 Academy 1 Liverpool, UK

26 Nov O2

27 Nov NX Newcastle, UK

29 Nov SWG3 Galvanizers Glasgow, UK

30 Nov Academy 1 Manchester, UK

01 Dec O2 Academy Brixton London, UK

03 Dec The LCR UEA, UK

04 Dec Rock City Nottingham, UK New York, NY (Top40 Charts) From writing her critically acclaimed, award winning second EP "The Walls Are Way Too Thin" in her family home, to playing the songs which captured the hearts of fans across the globe, from Glastonbury, headline shows in Japan, Australia and New Zealand, London's O2 Kentish Town Forum and supporting Olivia Rodrigo and girls in red in North America, today the BRIT Award winning breakthrough star Holly Humberstone finds home again, with "Scarlett (Garden Version)". First released last year about the 22-year-old Grantham born artist's friend Scarlett being in a toxic relationship, the song has become a live favourite and highlights the powerful immediacy, resonance, and euphoria of Holly's songwriting. Touring her songs around the world has given them each new life, but one thing has remained the same; Holly's ability to strip back songs to their bare beauty and perform them solo with her guitar. Following the stunning original Vanilla (Stairwell Version) filmed in her haunted family home, Holly filmed the video for "Scarlett (Garden Version)" in her new home she shares with her sisters in South East London, alluding to more alternative versions of her favourite songs."When I first started releasing music I wanted people to be able to see where I created the songs and where the stories had come from. My Vanilla (Stairwell version) was created, filmed and recorded on my stairwell at home; the place that inspired the first EP. As things progress it's really important to me to keep allowing you into my world, so I've made a new version of Scarlett - my (garden version). This is a special corner of where I live now, a place I spend time with my sisters and friends. Considering this song is about my best friend it just made sense to me to be in this spot.Touring my songs around the world this year has given them each a new life, and my love for them has grown in ways I couldn't imagine. Scarlett was written about my best friend and a boy who wasn't treating her right. It crushed me to see her go through that shit, but it's been so amazing to watch people around the world relate to this song and scream the lyrics while standing next to their best friends. I hope you love the garden version of my fave song to sing live right now." - Holly HumberstoneAt the core of the BRIT Rising Star, NME Award winner and Ivor Novello nominated singer songwriter is her love of the craft and art of storytelling. Through her breakthrough debut EP "Falling Asleep At The Wheel" released in 2020, to critically revered "The Walls Are Way Too Thin" released last year, and sublime singles singles "London Is Lonely" and "Sleep Tight", Holly captures the universal feeling of anxiety when you leave home, move to a new city and feel lost and displaced, to finally having a small place of your own. Audiences have grown up with Holly, and earlier this year the star collaborated with YouTube for a short film "A Handbook To Growing Up Too Fast", which carefully captured her growth as a young woman finding her voice.Now taking to countless stages with just her guitar and keys, the 22-year-old Grantham born breakthrough artist has become one of the most critically praised and sought after touring artists in just two years since she was catapulted into the public arena. Having spent three months on the road in the North America with GRAMMY winning pop star Olivia Rodrigo and Girl In Red, playing to thousands at sold-out venues every night and captivating fans for her raw lyricism and soaring, complex guitar riffs and melodies, Holly will be touring the UK this winter, with shows at O2 Academy Leeds, Manchester Academy 1, Rock City and O2 Academy Brixton on 1st December. Being named the star who conquered the world from her bedroom to becoming a British voice on the world stage, earlier this year Holly released the blistering single "Sleep Tight", written with longtime collaborator Rob Milton and 1975's Matty Healy - the second collaboration with Matty, following 'Please Don't Leave Just Yet'.Winning the prestigious BRITs Rising Star earlier this year, Holly gave a captivating performance of the heartbreak ballad "London Is Lonely" live at the awards show, which was the very first time she has ever stepped foot into the O2 Arena. Following in the footsteps of global superstars including Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Fender and Griff, Holly's Rising Star win marks the start of a colossal year for the 22-year-old. Having been nominated for Best Song Musically and Lyrically at this year's Ivor Novello's for 'Haunted House', alongside Adele, Ed Sheeran and Dave, and winning the NME Awards for "Best Mixtape" for "The Walls Are Way Too Thin", Holly is a songwriter and artist whose lyrics and melodies transform painful human experience into collective joy.It is the honest storytelling at the heart of Holly's craft that has captured the hearts and minds of fans globally, with "tattoo lyrics" that are specific to her life, from her sisters' struggles with mental health to growing apart from her friends, where within the particular lives the universal. Having released her critically acclaimed second EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin last year, about being lost and questioning where you belong last year, Holly has become the UK's next great songwriting talent, with over 260M global streams. The EP features Holly's "favourite" BBC A-listed 'Scarlett', the cinematic masterpiece title-track The Walls Are Way Too Thin, the immaculately beautiful 'Haunted House', and 'Friendly Fire', which was performed with Bombay Bicycle Club's Jack Steadman at her O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire headline, and 'Thursday', which sits at the poignant heart of the body of work. Holly has also leant her inimitable vocals to BRIT Winner Sam Fender's smash hit 'Seventeen Going Under', with the star surprising Holly live on air when he presented her with the BRIT Rising Star Award, whilst Holly's cover of Doja Cat's " Kiss Me More " for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge and cover of Prince's legendary 'I Would Die 4 U', shows her incredible ability to reimagine and redefine. 