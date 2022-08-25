WHOA: Culinary School, Music And More With Grammy-Winner Naomi Raine





Listen to the full episode, here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whoa-thats-good-podcast/id1433974017?i=1000577169487



Naomi Raine shares the following on WHOA That's Good:

The advice 16x GRAMMY-winner Kirk

The duality of being a worship leader and a creative artist

Being diagnosed with vocal cord polyps and how she overcame it

How she became 100% vulnerable and transparent with her shame and personal struggles to create her 'Journey' album



Naomi is one of the gospel genre's leading songwriters and part of the GRAMMY-winning collective Maverick City Music. Her recently released solo album 'Journey' was No. 3 on Apple Music's R&B and Christian charts, and her song "Jireh" (Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music) is currently nominated for Song of the Year at the 53rd Annual Dove Awards. Naomi is set to announce a debut live worship record, which she recorded in front of a live audience in New York City last Friday (8.19). For more information on Naomi Raine, visit naomirainemusic.com.




