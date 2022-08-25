Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
WHOA: Culinary School, Music And More With Grammy-Winner Naomi Raine

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-winning songwriter and artist Naomi Raine joins Live Original's Sadie Robertson on the WHOA That's Good Podcast to share her personal music and faith journey, how she overcame seasons of difficulty, important life lessons she learned in culinary school, her new album 'Journey' and more.

Listen to the full episode, here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whoa-thats-good-podcast/id1433974017?i=1000577169487

Naomi Raine shares the following on WHOA That's Good:
The advice 16x GRAMMY-winner Kirk Franklin gave her about her faith and music career
The duality of being a worship leader and a creative artist
Being diagnosed with vocal cord polyps and how she overcame it
How she became 100% vulnerable and transparent with her shame and personal struggles to create her 'Journey' album

Naomi is one of the gospel genre's leading songwriters and part of the GRAMMY-winning collective Maverick City Music. Her recently released solo album 'Journey' was No. 3 on Apple Music's R&B and Christian charts, and her song "Jireh" (Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music) is currently nominated for Song of the Year at the 53rd Annual Dove Awards. Naomi is set to announce a debut live worship record, which she recorded in front of a live audience in New York City last Friday (8.19). For more information on Naomi Raine, visit naomirainemusic.com.






