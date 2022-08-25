Palm Present New Single & Announce North American Tour





"'Parable Lickers' is the oldest one of the bunch," explains drummer Hugo Stanley. "We were performing a version of this song live when we previously toured, but it didn't finish itself until just before we went to the studio. It's the only track on this record with MIDI guitar, which was kind of a hallmark of our previous album, Rock Island. The sample used is a recording of a drumline playing at the high school across the street from Eve and Kasra's old house in Kensington, PA."



Palm's live performances are revered for their uncanny synchronicity; one gets the sense that the members share an intuition unexplained by logic. Over the last decade, the costs of maintaining such intense symbiosis consumed the lives of its members to a point of exhaustion where they were unsure if they'd make another record. It was only after multiple freak injuries followed by a pandemic, forced a pause - from touring but also from writing, rehearsing, even seeing each other - that the four were able to regroup and see a way forward again.



While making Nicks and Grazes, the line between songwriting and production was blurred. The band spent the last few years educating themselves on the ins and outs of production by learning Ableton while also experimenting with the more percussive and textural elements of their instruments. Citing Japanese pop music, dub, and footwork as influences on the album's sonic landscape, the band also found themselves revisiting the artists who inspired them to start the group over a decade ago such as



Nick and Grazes captures the spontaneous, free energy of their inimitable live shows while integrating elements from the traditionally gridded palette of electronic music. This can be seen across their North



Palm Tour Dates:

Fri. Oct. 28 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 29 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Sun. Oct. 30 - Portland, ME @ SPACE

Tue. Nov. 1 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

Wed. Nov. 2 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

Thu. Nov. 3 - Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

Sat. Nov. 5 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Sun. Nov. 6 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Tue. Nov. 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

Wed. Nov. 9 - Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar

Fri. Nov. 11 - Denton, TX @ Andy's Bar

Sat. Nov. 12 - Austin, TX @ Parish

Mon. Nov. 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Tue. Nov. 15 - Nashville, TN @ The End

Wed. Nov. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Fri. Nov. 18 - Durham, NC @ Pinhook

Sat. Nov. 19 - Washington, DC @ DC9

Tue. Nov. 29 - Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

Wed. Nov. 30 - Brooklyn, NY @

Thu. Dec. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Church

Sat. Dec. 3 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Sun. Dec. 4 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb

Tue. Dec. 6 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Wed. Dec. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Fri. Dec. 9 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

Sat. Dec. 10 - Seattle, WA @

Sun. Dec. 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

Tue. Dec. 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Wed. Dec. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echo

Thu. Dec. 15 - San DIego, CA @ Soda Bar

Fri. Dec. 16 - Phoenix, AZ @

Sat. Dec. 17 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Philly-based band Palm present a new single, "Parable Lickers," from Nicks and Grazes, their new album out October 14th on Saddle Creek. In conjunction, they announce their first headlining North American tour since 2018. "Parable Lickers" follows lead single "Feathers," which marked their first new music in four years. "Parable Lickers" exemplifies Palm's ever-evolving passion for sound design, looping a sample of a high school drumline paired with steelpan and timpani sounds. Expansive vocal performances by both guitarists / vocalists Eve Alpert and Kasra Kurt resist translation, their voices serving as another instrument, as opposed to conveying a narrative meaning."'Parable Lickers' is the oldest one of the bunch," explains drummer Hugo Stanley. "We were performing a version of this song live when we previously toured, but it didn't finish itself until just before we went to the studio. It's the only track on this record with MIDI guitar, which was kind of a hallmark of our previous album, Rock Island. The sample used is a recording of a drumline playing at the high school across the street from Eve and Kasra's old house in Kensington, PA."Palm's live performances are revered for their uncanny synchronicity; one gets the sense that the members share an intuition unexplained by logic. Over the last decade, the costs of maintaining such intense symbiosis consumed the lives of its members to a point of exhaustion where they were unsure if they'd make another record. It was only after multiple freak injuries followed by a pandemic, forced a pause - from touring but also from writing, rehearsing, even seeing each other - that the four were able to regroup and see a way forward again.While making Nicks and Grazes, the line between songwriting and production was blurred. The band spent the last few years educating themselves on the ins and outs of production by learning Ableton while also experimenting with the more percussive and textural elements of their instruments. Citing Japanese pop music, dub, and footwork as influences on the album's sonic landscape, the band also found themselves revisiting the artists who inspired them to start the group over a decade ago such as Glenn Branca, Captain Beefheart, and Sonic Youth. Returning to the fundamentals gave Palm a strong foundation upon which they could experiment freely, resulting in their most ambitious and revelatory album to date.Nick and Grazes captures the spontaneous, free energy of their inimitable live shows while integrating elements from the traditionally gridded palette of electronic music. This can be seen across their North America later this year. A full list can be found below and tickets go on sale this Friday, August 26th.Palm Tour Dates:Fri. Oct. 28 - Hamden, CT @ Space BallroomSat. Oct. 29 - Burlington, VT @ Higher GroundSun. Oct. 30 - Portland, ME @ SPACETue. Nov. 1 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala RossaWed. Nov. 2 - Toronto, ON @ HorseshoeThu. Nov. 3 - Ferndale, MI @ Otus SupplySat. Nov. 5 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping VillageSun. Nov. 6 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus ClubTue. Nov. 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. EntryWed. Nov. 9 - Kansas City, MO @ RecordBarFri. Nov. 11 - Denton, TX @ Andy's BarSat. Nov. 12 - Austin, TX @ ParishMon. Nov. 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa GasaTue. Nov. 15 - Nashville, TN @ The EndWed. Nov. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ The EarlFri. Nov. 18 - Durham, NC @ PinhookSat. Nov. 19 - Washington, DC @ DC9Tue. Nov. 29 - Cambridge, MA @ SinclairWed. Nov. 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of WilliamsburgThu. Dec. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The ChurchSat. Dec. 3 - St. Louis, MO @ Off BroadwaySun. Dec. 4 - Omaha, NE @ ReverbTue. Dec. 6 - Denver, CO @ Larimer LoungeWed. Dec. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby CourtFri. Dec. 9 - Portland, OR @ Doug FirSat. Dec. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Madame LousSun. Dec. 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise HallTue. Dec. 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw StopWed. Dec. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ EchoThu. Dec. 15 - San DIego, CA @ Soda BarFri. Dec. 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel LoungeSat. Dec. 17 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister



