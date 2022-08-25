Chris Brown Links Up With Wizkid For "Call Me Every Day" Video - "Breezy (Deluxe)" Album Out Now!





The single is on Brown's BREEZY (Deluxe) album released in July - click here to listen. The 33-track deluxe version adds Anderson .Paak and Davido to the already star-studded list of features from major artists that include H.E.R., Jack Harlow,

The original version of his 12th studio album BREEZY, which came out in the end of June, debuted at #2 on the R&B Albums and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts and #4 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking this as Chris Brown's 11th album to chart in the top 10 on both the Billboard 200 and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Additionally, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar Chris Brown links up with WizKid for his "Call Me Every Day" video out nowvia RCA Records - click here to watch. The child.-directed visual highlights what makes Chris a triple-threat - showcasing off his effortless dance moves with his smooth vocals alongside WizKid's unmistakable sound and vibe.The single is on Brown's BREEZY (Deluxe) album released in July - click here to listen. The 33-track deluxe version adds Anderson .Paak and Davido to the already star-studded list of features from major artists that include H.E.R., Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller and more.The original version of his 12th studio album BREEZY, which came out in the end of June, debuted at #2 on the R&B Albums and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts and #4 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking this as Chris Brown's 11th album to chart in the top 10 on both the Billboard 200 and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.Additionally, Chris Brown currently stands as the R&B singer with the most Hot 100 entries in Billboard history to-date. You can hear the new album live on his One Of Them Ones Tour underway now with Lil Baby - click here to purchase tickets.



