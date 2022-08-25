|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Chris Brown Links Up With Wizkid For "Call Me Every Day" Video - "Breezy (Deluxe)" Album Out Now!
Hot Songs Around The World
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
421 entries in 26 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1143 entries in 25 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
244 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
530 entries in 28 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
224 entries in 21 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
275 entries in 20 charts
Most read news of the week
Justine Blazer Announces Debut Blues Album "Girl Singing The Blues" To Be Released On August 30, 2022
'Zappa '75: Zagreb/Ljubljana' Captures Frank Zappa And Rare, Short-Lived Lineup Of The Mothers Performing In Yugolsavia In 1975
Dropkick Murphys Release 'Ten Times More' Single; Their New Album Will Be Released Digitally And On CD September 30, 2022