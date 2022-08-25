Yep Roc Records Announces Initial Lineup For 25th Anniversary Show At Cat's Cradle



Adding to the 25th-anniversary festivities, the label is hosting a monthly test pressing auction to benefit Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, has created new Yep Roc merch, and offered exclusive sales and fun surprises. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of their 25th anniversary, Hillsborough, NC-based Yep Roc Records, the artist-driven label that refuses to be labeled, announces the initial lineup for a one-night show at Cat's Cradle in Carrboro, NC, on October 22.Featuring a stellar lineup of local North Carolina artists, many of whom are foundational to the label's beginnings, the Cat's Cradle main room will include performances by: Dawn Landes; The Old Ceremony; Jennyanykind; Mayflies USA; Chris Stamey; and Caitlin Cary, who will headline the show with her first live performance since 2005. Additional artists playing The Cradle's Back Room will be announced soon."It is so cool that all these amazing artists from North Carolina are coming together for this show," says David Shaw, Co-General Manager of Yep Roc Records. "I see this as a celebration of these artists and the venue that played such an important role in developing artists in this community, as much as it is a celebration of Yep Roc Records' 25th anniversary.""It was important for us to honor those artists who were foundational in developing Yep Roc as a label in the early years of our history," adds Mariah Czap, Co-General Manager of Yep Roc Records. "We've always prided ourselves on having North Carolina roots and being involved in the local music community. It feels special to celebrate this milestone birthday with a lineup of artists and friends who have helped make us the label we are today."Founded in 1997 and taking its name from a Slim Gaillard song, Yep Roc Records has a strong belief in the vision of each of its artists, fosters creativity, and supports the unique characteristics of the artists and music they introduce to the world.For 25 years, the label has built many artists' success stories pushing beyond the genre boundaries of bluegrass, alt-country, and other roots genres. With an eclectic array of artists, the label has released albums from GRAMMY® Award-winners Steep Canyon Rangers, Dave Alvin, Jim Lauderdale, and Aoife O'Donovan, GRAMMY® Award nominees Nick Lowe, Los Straitjackets, and Tift Merritt, as well as Grant-Lee Phillips, Chuck Prophet, Michaela Anne, Chatham County Line, Robyn Hitchcock, and Watchhouse (FKA Mandolin Orange), among others.This year has seen new releases from Aoife O'Donovan, Michaela Anne, Josh Rouse, Jonah Tolchin, The Sadies, Grant-Lee Phillips, plus anniversary reissues from Caitlin Cary, Iris DeMent, Dave Alvin, Tift Merritt, Nick Lowe, and Chuck Prophet, among other Yep Roc-ers.To lend to the celebration, artists from the label's roster sent birthday messages compiled in this Yep Roc Records Celebrates 25 Years video.Adding to the 25th-anniversary festivities, the label is hosting a monthly test pressing auction to benefit Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, has created new Yep Roc merch, and offered exclusive sales and fun surprises.



