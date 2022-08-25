Daisy The Great Share 'Aluminum'; Their New Album Will Be Released On October 28, 2022





+ w/ THE HAPPY FITS. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brooklyn, NY-based indie pop band Daisy the Great have shared their hypnotic new single, "Aluminum," available via S-Curve/ Hollywood Records at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video - directed by Zach Tavel (Band of Horses). "Aluminum" heralds the arrival of Daisy the Great's eagerly awaited new album, ALL YOU NEED IS TIME, available everywhere on Friday, October 28."'Aluminum' was actually the last song we wrote for the album," say Daisy the Great's Kelley Nicole Dugan and Mina Walker. "We wrote it with our pal Gabe Goodman, and it is about self-perception. It's the feeling of time moving forward and taking a version of you with it that you don't feel connected to - as if your social persona or personality, some shinier version of you, has taken over, and you don't know how to be your real self anymore."The music video for 'Aluminum,' directed by Zach Tavel, is about an older set of twins coming to a breaking point in their relationship. We were talking with Zach about the meaning of the song - feeling stuck behind a version of yourself that doesn't feel like you at your core - and we eventually landed on this idea of twins with a turbulent relationship. One twin seems to call the shots for both of them and the other's resentment grows as she longs for independence and sense of self. And we are a mini band stuck in a jukebox at their house."Recorded in Brooklyn by rising producer/engineer Torna, with additional production from Gabe Goodman and Daisy the Great drummer Matti Dunietz, ALL YOU NEED IS TIME also includes such recent singles as the emotionally charged "Easy," available at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video - co-directed by Daisy the Great and NYC-based filmmaker Edoardo Ranaboldo (AJR) - is streaming now via YouTube. Daisy the Great have paved the way for ALL YOU NEED IS TIME by spending much of this summer on the road, lighting up festivals across North America including Lollapalooza and Festival d'été de Québec.The busy live schedule continues with upcoming festival performances at Columbus, OH's WonderBus Music & Arts Festival (August 26), Nashville, TN's OUTLOUD Music Festival (September 17), and Dover, DE's Firefly Music Festival (September 24), followed by a US tour supporting The Happy Fits getting underway November 8 at South Burlington, VT's Higher Ground and then traveling through mid-December.DAISY THE GREAT NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022:AUGUST26 - Columbus, OH - WonderBus Music & Arts Festival *SEPTEMBER17 - Nashville, TN - OUTLOUD Music Festival *24 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival *NOVEMBER8 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground +9 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom +12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall +15 - Detroit, MI El Club +16 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre +18 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar +19 - Chicago, IL - Metro +20 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue +22 - Denver, CO Summit +23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex +25 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom +26 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre +29 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall +30 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues +DECEMBER1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre +5 - Dallas, TX - Trees +6 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn +7- Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall +9 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live +10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven) +11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East13 -Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle +16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock +17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall +* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE+ w/ THE HAPPY FITS.



