New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Soapbass delivers "Bad Bunnies Only", the latest EP on his own label Polite As Fck.

The multifaceted Lebanese artist (beside Dj and producer he's also a bass player) uncovers a new aspect of his musical production in this new job, providing two strong Techno jams, where his fat bass with its unique sound can be recognized right away, combining it with a strong and rock-solid groove.



The sexy touch of the bass adds that extra warmth needed to ignite the dancefloor on a summer gig.

Out on August the 26th on Polite As Fck, don't miss it!

https://soundcloud.com/soapbass

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3zXYzWERWw6aPzFa5mMlQY

https://www.instagram.com/soapbass/

https://www.facebook.com/Soapbass/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHL9UiGeLYIONjgrWTjvSCg/playlists

https://www.beatport.com/artist/soapbass/947747



