News
Pop / Rock 26/08/2022

Dance Music Group KopaTechnic Releases Their Latest Single "Giving Him"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On August 26, dance music group KopaTechnic, releases their latest single, "Giving Him" on Urban Tracks/The Orchard/Sony. A flavor of Chicago House, Philly Soul, and 70s Disco, "Giving Him" serves as the perfect first single from the group and offers a taste of what's to come from Always- The Original Soundtrack (Written by Christopher Harmon and Rodney K. Jackson).

The musical is a story about a young diva that rises to the top of the industry and is seduced by power, only to be saved by a "higher" power. Single now available on TraxSource, Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal, Spotify, and most major digital outlets.

Combine a platinum/BMI award-winning dance music producer/remixer/musician, an internationally praised recording artist, and an innovative lyricist/musician and the result is KopaTechnic.

Dance music has been evolving since its birth in the mid-80's and nobody understands the evolution of such music like BMI-Award winning producer/ songwriter/SD, Rodney K. Jackson (Madonna's"Love Don't Live Here Anymore Remix (Triple Platinum Smash)", RuPaul's "Little Drummer Boy", Cece Peniston's "Finally"). Born in the era of disco and funky-style tunes, Jackson has forever been a believer in the celebratory message of dancing and what music can have on a person's soul. After having success writing and producing Peniston's biggest hit, Finally. Jackson went on to produce several Billboard Hot 100 songs and putting together the group, KopaTechnic.

Billboard-charting vocalist Amber Dirks (Sister Sledge, Reflex Ft. Amber Dirks "Feel The Love", DJ JST & Amber Dirks "Rejoice", and Power 2 Move "Stepping Out") offers her powerhouse vocals to the group and lyricist, Jimmie Alston, was more than willing to dedicate his skills and energy to the new project and it was then that this trio became what is now KopaTechnic.
