Marcus Mumford Releases New Single "Better Off High"

28 Nov Olympia, Dublin New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Marcus Mumford shares his new single, "Better Off High" - a sprawling, euphoric track that explores the complexities of self-medicating. The song is from (self-titled), which will be released 16th September by Island Records. Mumford wrote and recorded "Better Off High" with Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), who produced the album.While (self-titled) is Mumford's first solo album, it's still a deeply collaborative work that finds him working with vocalists and/or co-writers such as Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Monica Martin and Julia Michaels. Fans who pre-order the digital edition of (self-titled) will instantly receive "Better Off High" plus the first single, " Grace " and album opener "Cannibal."Marcus is a founding member of Mumford & Sons, who have topped the Billboard 200 with three of their four studio albums and sold 3.7 Million albums in the UK. The band has won numerous awards, including two BRITs, an Ivor Novello award and two GRAMMY's including Album of the Year.(self-titled) - Track Listing:1. Cannibal2. Grace3. Prior Warning4. Better Off High5. Only Child6. Dangerous Game (ft. Clairo)7. Better Angels8. Go In Light (ft. Monica Martin)9. Stonecatcher (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)10. How (ft. Brandi Carlile)Marcus Mumford will tour the UK and Ireland in November, details below.UK and Ireland Tour Dates:14 Nov Leadmill, Sheffield15 Nov 02 Shepherds Bush Empire, London16 Nov 02 Shepherds Bush Empire, London18 Nov The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich19 Nov 02 Institute 1, Birmingham20 Nov Uni Great Hall, Exeter22 Nov Marble Factory, Bristol23 Nov Albert Hall, Manchester24 Nov Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool26 Nov SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow28 Nov Olympia, Dublin



