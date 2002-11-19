Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Marcus Mumford Releases New Single "Better Off High"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Marcus Mumford shares his new single, "Better Off High" - a sprawling, euphoric track that explores the complexities of self-medicating. The song is from (self-titled), which will be released 16th September by Island Records. Mumford wrote and recorded "Better Off High" with Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), who produced the album.

While (self-titled) is Mumford's first solo album, it's still a deeply collaborative work that finds him working with vocalists and/or co-writers such as Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Monica Martin and Julia Michaels. Fans who pre-order the digital edition of (self-titled) will instantly receive "Better Off High" plus the first single, "Grace" and album opener "Cannibal."

Marcus is a founding member of Mumford & Sons, who have topped the Billboard 200 with three of their four studio albums and sold 3.7 Million albums in the UK. The band has won numerous awards, including two BRITs, an Ivor Novello award and two GRAMMY's including Album of the Year.

(self-titled) - Track Listing:
1. Cannibal
2. Grace
3. Prior Warning
4. Better Off High
5. Only Child
6. Dangerous Game (ft. Clairo)
7. Better Angels
8. Go In Light (ft. Monica Martin)
9. Stonecatcher (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)
10. How (ft. Brandi Carlile)
Marcus Mumford will tour the UK and Ireland in November, details below.

UK and Ireland Tour Dates:
14 Nov Leadmill, Sheffield
15 Nov 02 Shepherds Bush Empire, London
16 Nov 02 Shepherds Bush Empire, London
18 Nov The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich
19 Nov 02 Institute 1, Birmingham
20 Nov Uni Great Hall, Exeter
22 Nov Marble Factory, Bristol
23 Nov Albert Hall, Manchester
24 Nov Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool
26 Nov SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow
28 Nov Olympia, Dublin






