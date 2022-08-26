Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 26/08/2022

Dirty Heads Release 8th Studio Album 'Midnight Control'

Dirty Heads Release 8th Studio Album 'Midnight Control'

Hot Songs Around The World

HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1146 entries in 25 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
227 entries in 21 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
536 entries in 28 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
246 entries in 23 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
277 entries in 20 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
423 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) California reggae-influenced band Dirty Heads have released their highly anticipated 8th studio album Midnight Control via Better Noise Music. To coincide with the album release the band has released a new single and video for the track "Make Me."
"Midnight Control is the culmination of almost twenty years of musical exploration, creativity, and our love for creating original impactful art and music," vocalist Jared Watson said. "It's the best album we've ever written, and I think that's due to the fact we have been through so much, done so much, and are comfortable as songwriters, producers, players and human beings. And knowing who we want to work with to get what Sonics. We are so connected and on the same frequency with Ryan Ogren that it was just magic the whole time. We just wanna continue to make dope shit and push music forward and midnight control is exactly that."

"Life's Been Good," the band's take on Joe Walsh's 1978 hit, is racing up the alternative radio charts and currently in the Top 20 at #11 with support by stations across the country, including KROQ in Los Angeles. Since its release the track has amassed nearly 5 million streams across all platforms.

"'Life's Been Good' is the perfect follow up to 'Vacation,' lead singer Jared Watson commented. "It just felt right. If you like the vibe of 'Vacation' and that song impacted your life in a positive way, 'Life Is Good' is the continuation of that feeling. I think the story of enjoying life is really what Dirty Heads are all about."

Dirty Heads are currently out streaming some of the biggest alternative acts in the U.S., with over 2 BILLION total streams on-demand + programmed. Worldwide, the band has over 1.29 MILLION digital track sales and 1.5 BILLION on-demand streams since 2018. Statistics via U.S. and Global Music Connect.

Earlier this year, the band released new remixes of their viral TikTok hit "Vacation," with producers such as Borgeous and acoustic version of the track after the #VacationTransition challenge went viral on TikTok, amassing over 378 MILLION streams and over 6 BILLION consumption plays across all social media platforms.

Midnight Control TRACK LISTING:
1. Island Glow (3:38) [EXPLICIT]
2. Heavy Water (feat. Common Kings) (3:20) [EXPLICIT]
3. Life's Been Good (3:13)
4. Make Me (3:11)
5. Midnight Control (3:32)
6. Little Things (3:08)
7. Indigo (3:21)
8. El Dorado (3:30) [EXPLICIT]
9. Shade (3:40) [EXPLICIT]
10. Live Your Life (3:09) [EXPLICIT]

Upcoming Dirty Heads Tour Dates:
Sat Sept 24 - San Diego, CA - Bay Fest
Fri Sept 30 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival
Sat Oct 1 - Charleston Farms, SC - License 2 Chill

ON TOUR - BUY Dirty Heads TICKETS NOW!
15-Sep-2022 GB - Norwich, Waterfront Studios
16-Sep-2022 GB - Bristol, Thekla
17-Sep-2022 GB - Birmingham, O2 Institute3 Birmingham
19-Sep-2022 GB - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
19-Sep-2022 GB - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
20-Sep-2022 GB - Glasgow, Oran Mor
22-Sep-2022 GB - Manchester, Manchester Club Academy
23-Sep-2022 GB - London, Electric Brixton
24-Sep-2022 GB - Brighton, The Haunt






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0114501 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020327568054199 secs