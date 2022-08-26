Dirty Heads Release 8th Studio Album 'Midnight Control'



24-Sep-2022 GB - Brighton, The Haunt New York, NY (Top40 Charts) California reggae-influenced band Dirty Heads have released their highly anticipated 8th studio album Midnight Control via Better Noise Music. To coincide with the album release the band has released a new single and video for the track "Make Me.""Midnight Control is the culmination of almost twenty years of musical exploration, creativity, and our love for creating original impactful art and music," vocalist Jared Watson said. "It's the best album we've ever written, and I think that's due to the fact we have been through so much, done so much, and are comfortable as songwriters, producers, players and human beings. And knowing who we want to work with to get what Sonics. We are so connected and on the same frequency with Ryan Ogren that it was just magic the whole time. We just wanna continue to make dope shit and push music forward and midnight control is exactly that.""Life's Been Good," the band's take on Joe Walsh's 1978 hit, is racing up the alternative radio charts and currently in the Top 20 at #11 with support by stations across the country, including KROQ in Los Angeles. Since its release the track has amassed nearly 5 million streams across all platforms."'Life's Been Good' is the perfect follow up to 'Vacation,' lead singer Jared Watson commented. "It just felt right. If you like the vibe of 'Vacation' and that song impacted your life in a positive way, 'Life Is Good' is the continuation of that feeling. I think the story of enjoying life is really what Dirty Heads are all about." Dirty Heads are currently out streaming some of the biggest alternative acts in the U.S., with over 2 BILLION total streams on-demand + programmed. Worldwide, the band has over 1.29 MILLION digital track sales and 1.5 BILLION on-demand streams since 2018. Statistics via U.S. and Global Music Connect.Earlier this year, the band released new remixes of their viral TikTok hit "Vacation," with producers such as Borgeous and acoustic version of the track after the #VacationTransition challenge went viral on TikTok, amassing over 378 MILLION streams and over 6 BILLION consumption plays across all social media platforms.Midnight Control TRACK LISTING:1. Island Glow (3:38) [EXPLICIT]2. Heavy Water (feat. Common Kings) (3:20) [EXPLICIT]3. Life's Been Good (3:13)4. Make Me (3:11)5. Midnight Control (3:32)6. Little Things (3:08)7. Indigo (3:21)8. El Dorado (3:30) [EXPLICIT]9. Shade (3:40) [EXPLICIT]10. Live Your Life (3:09) [EXPLICIT]Upcoming Dirty Heads Tour Dates:Sat Sept 24 - San Diego, CA - Bay FestFri Sept 30 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling FestivalSat Oct 1 - Charleston Farms, SC - License 2 ChillON TOUR - BUY Dirty Heads TICKETS NOW!15-Sep-2022 GB - Norwich, Waterfront Studios16-Sep-2022 GB - Bristol, Thekla17-Sep-2022 GB - Birmingham, O2 Institute3 Birmingham19-Sep-2022 GB - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club19-Sep-2022 GB - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club20-Sep-2022 GB - Glasgow, Oran Mor22-Sep-2022 GB - Manchester, Manchester Club Academy23-Sep-2022 GB - London, Electric Brixton24-Sep-2022 GB - Brighton, The Haunt



