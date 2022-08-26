Whitney Release Two New Singles Off New Album "Spark"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Whitney will release their new album, SPARK, on September
16th via Secretly Canadian. Today, they present two new singles and lyric videos, "MEMORY" and "COUNTY LINES," both of which find the band grappling with feelings of finality. Where "MEMORY" deals with mortality, album closer "COUNTY LINES" addresses the end of a relationship.
"So I call up my old friends // I'm trying to avoid this silence // And I can't hide from bad dreams // Where I think I'm turning into a memory," sings Julien Erhlich on "MEMORY." As the song ends, it drifts with keys and a gorgeous string arrangement by Trey Pollard. "The lyrics of 'MEMORY' illustrate someone processing and eventually accepting their fear of death," explain the band. "Halfway through writing the song our bandmate Will Miller sent along the chords for what would become the outro of the song without ever hearing 'MEMORY.' It was one of those harmonious moments where two separate ideas somehow fit together immediately. The final third speaking to the afterlife in a way we wouldn't have been able to match with words."
"COUNTY LINES" is a classic ballad of heartbreak: "Heaven knows // You and I // Only tore ourselves apart // Even those // County lines // Couldn't keep you in my arms," sings Ehrlich. It features string arrangements by Rob Moose and saxophone by Sam Gendel.
In support of SPARK, Whitney will embark on a North American tour, which will cap off with three consecutive hometown shows at Chicago's Thalia
Hall. Tickets for all dates are on sale now.
Whitney Tour Dates:
Thu. Sep. 29 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
Fri. Sep. 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
Sat. Oct. 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
Mon. Oct. 3 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie
Tue. Oct. 4 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Wed. Oct. 5 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine
Theater
Fri. Oct. 7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly
Sat. Oct. 8 - Columbia, MO @ Blue Note
Sun. Oct. 9 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Tue. Oct. 11 - Oxford, MS @ The Lyric
Wed. Oct. 12 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Fri. Oct. 14 - Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat. Oct. 15 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
Mon. Oct. 17 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Wed. Oct. 19 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works
Thu. Oct. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Sat. Oct. 22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
Sun. Oct. 23 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange
Peel
Mon. Oct. 24 - Charleston, SC @ Music
Farm
Tue. Oct. 25 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
Wed. Oct. 26 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
Fri. Oct. 28 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
Sun. Oct. 30 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
Sun. Nov. 6 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
Tue. Nov. 8 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
Wed. Nov. 9 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Thu. Nov. 10 - Cologne, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
Fri. Nov. 11 - Munich, DE @ Freiheizhalle
Sat. Nov. 12 - Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
Sun. Nov. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
Tue. Nov. 15 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
Wed. Nov. 16 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
Thu. Nov. 17 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
Fri. Nov. 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
Sat. Nov. 19 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
Sun. Nov. 20 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
Tue. Nov. 22 - Bristol, UK @SWX
Wed. Nov. 23 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Thu. Nov. 24 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Fri. Nov. 25 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU
Sun. Nov. 27 - Dublin, IE @ The Academy
Thu. Dec. 8 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music
Hall
Fri. Dec. 9 - Silver
Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver
Spring
Sat. Dec. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sun. Dec. 11 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Wed. Dec. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
Thu. Dec. 15 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
Theatre
Fri. Dec. 16 - Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot
Wed. Dec. 21 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia
Hall
Thu. Dec. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia
Hall
Fri. Dec. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia
Hall