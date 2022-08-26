Whitney Release Two New Singles Off New Album "Spark"





Fri. Dec. 23 - Chicago, IL @ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Whitney will release their new album, SPARK, on September 16th via Secretly Canadian. Today, they present two new singles and lyric videos, "MEMORY" and "COUNTY LINES," both of which find the band grappling with feelings of finality. Where "MEMORY" deals with mortality, album closer "COUNTY LINES" addresses the end of a relationship."So I call up my old friends // I'm trying to avoid this silence // And I can't hide from bad dreams // Where I think I'm turning into a memory," sings Julien Erhlich on "MEMORY." As the song ends, it drifts with keys and a gorgeous string arrangement by Trey Pollard. "The lyrics of 'MEMORY' illustrate someone processing and eventually accepting their fear of death," explain the band. "Halfway through writing the song our bandmate Will Miller sent along the chords for what would become the outro of the song without ever hearing 'MEMORY.' It was one of those harmonious moments where two separate ideas somehow fit together immediately. The final third speaking to the afterlife in a way we wouldn't have been able to match with words.""COUNTY LINES" is a classic ballad of heartbreak: "Heaven knows // You and I // Only tore ourselves apart // Even those // County lines // Couldn't keep you in my arms," sings Ehrlich. It features string arrangements by Rob Moose and saxophone by Sam Gendel.In support of SPARK, Whitney will embark on a North American tour, which will cap off with three consecutive hometown shows at Chicago's Thalia Hall. Tickets for all dates are on sale now.Whitney Tour Dates:Thu. Sep. 29 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon MotelFri. Sep. 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ First AveSat. Oct. 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst TheaterMon. Oct. 3 - Fort Collins, CO @ The AggieTue. Oct. 4 - Denver, CO @ Gothic TheatreWed. Oct. 5 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine TheaterFri. Oct. 7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones AssemblySat. Oct. 8 - Columbia, MO @ Blue NoteSun. Oct. 9 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar HallTue. Oct. 11 - Oxford, MS @ The LyricWed. Oct. 12 - Birmingham, AL @ SaturnFri. Oct. 14 - Miami, FL @ Miami Beach BandshellSat. Oct. 15 - Tampa, FL @ The OrpheumMon. Oct. 17 - Orlando, FL @ House of BluesWed. Oct. 19 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale WorksThu. Oct. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety PlayhouseSat. Oct. 22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia TheatreSun. Oct. 23 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange PeelMon. Oct. 24 - Charleston, SC @ Music FarmTue. Oct. 25 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's CradleWed. Oct. 26 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson TheaterFri. Oct. 28 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside BowlSun. Oct. 30 - Indianapolis, IN @ The VogueSun. Nov. 6 - Paris, FR @ TrabendoTue. Nov. 8 - Antwerp, BE @ De RomaWed. Nov. 9 - Amsterdam, NL @ ParadisoThu. Nov. 10 - Cologne, DE @ Bürgerhaus StollwerckFri. Nov. 11 - Munich, DE @ FreiheizhalleSat. Nov. 12 - Zurich, CH @ MascotteSun. Nov. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia TheaterTue. Nov. 15 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo ClubWed. Nov. 16 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGAThu. Nov. 17 - Oslo, NO @ RockefellerFri. Nov. 18 - Stockholm, SE @ NalenSat. Nov. 19 - Gothenburg, SE @ PustervikSun. Nov. 20 - Aarhus, DK @ VoxhallTue. Nov. 22 - Bristol, UK @SWXWed. Nov. 23 - London, UK @ O2 Academy BrixtonThu. Nov. 24 - Manchester, UK @ Albert HallFri. Nov. 25 - Glasgow, UK @ QMUSun. Nov. 27 - Dublin, IE @ The AcademyThu. Dec. 8 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music HallFri. Dec. 9 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver SpringSat. Dec. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union TransferSun. Dec. 11 - New York, NY @ Webster HallWed. Dec. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ SpiritThu. Dec. 15 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix TheatreFri. Dec. 16 - Detroit, MI @ The CrofootWed. Dec. 21 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia HallThu. Dec. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia HallFri. Dec. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall



