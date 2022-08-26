Lindsey Stirling Announces "Snow Waltz," New Christmas Album Out October 7th



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Christmas album Snow Waltz (out digitally October 7th and on vinyl November 18th via Concord Records). Featuring eight classic covers and five original tracks, Snow Waltz delivers Stirling's immersive arrangements and mesmerizing melodies but with a seasonal twist, featuring songs that promise to be the perfect soundtrack for the holiday season."I wanted to give the songs a whimsical, pixie-like feeling that's quintessentially me,"says Stirling about the new record. "It's always a challenge to put your own stamp on a classic song that's been recorded hundreds of times, and I really loved experimenting with different approaches and making sure that every song felt completely unique to who I am as an artist."To accompany the announcement, Stirling shares the project's first single "Ice Storm."An original guitar-fueled and wildy rousing instrumental, the song shines a new light on the multi-faceted musician's rock-leaning sensibilities. The "Ice Storm" video features a paper-cut-like collage of a pack of wolves chasing a young deer, running for its life to escape danger.Recorded in Los Angeles with Gladius (longtime Grammy nominated producer with credits including Demi Lovato & Justin Bieber) executive producing, Snow Waltzconjures a delightfully eerie mood, wholly embodying the limitless imagination at the heart of Stirling's artistry. The album's title came from thinking about the period of time between Halloween and Christmas where the two seasons overlap. "I wanted to create something in the same world as The Nightmare Before Christmas or the Harry Potter movies, where there's sort of a Christmas-y feeling alongside all the spookiness," Lindsey explains. And the song "Snow Waltz" is just that, rooted in her ineffably expressive violin work and graced with many cinematic details including darkly sweeping percussion, lilting flute melodies, and bright and sprightly glockenspiel tones.When it came to reinterpreting timeless holiday songs, Stirling tapped into her own boundless and unfettered ingenuity. On "Joy to the World," she joined forces with Gladius and orchestrator Stephen Anderson to create a gloriously stomping, Celtic-inspired take on the 18th century Christmas carol. One of the album's most left-of-center moments, the beat-heavy "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" showcases Stirling's frenetic violin alongside her hypnotic, heavenly vocals and was produced with Mark Maxwell. For her flamenco-infused rendition of José Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad," she enlisted the guitar-playing talents of fellow multi-hyphenate Mark Ballas (a dancer/ choreographer/ musician/actor who served as her partner on the 25th season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars").Although all of Snow Waltz bears a potent emotionality, songs like " Magic " ft. David Archuleta holds a particularly powerful significance for Stirling. One of several vocally driven original numbers on the album (along with "Crazy For Christmas" ft. Bonnie McKee and "Christmas Time With You" ft. Frawley), the bittersweet but uplifting ballad was sparked from a profound moment of Stirling's life, when her sisters and mom shared loving and fun memories around her father's passing.The follow-up to her debut holiday album Warmer in the Winter — which earned a #1 spot on Billboard's Holiday Albums Chart, and #1 on Amazon and iTunes Holiday Album Charts — Snow Waltz emerges as a singular new entry in the holiday-music canon, once again proving Stirling's extraordinary gift as an instrumental storyteller.Lindsey started an annual drive "The Upside Fund" around each holiday season to help families in dire need of support during a medical crisis and has partnered with medical companies including, RIP Medical Debt, Resolve Medical Bills, and Dollar For to pay off over $4.5 million in medical debt and bills nationally. Stay tuned for more information about this year's drive and find more info here.Since the release of her debut album in 2012, Lindsey Stirling has established a successful career as an electronic music impresario, violinist, dancer, and artist. Stay tuned for additional information on Snow Waltz.SNOW WALTZ TRACKLIST1. Sleigh Ride2. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen3. Crazy for Christmas ft. Bonnie McKee4. Feliz Navidad5. Joy to the World Intro6. Joy to the World7. Snow Waltz8. Christmas Time With You ft. Frawley9. Little Drummer Boy10. Oh Come Emmanuel11. Oh Holy Night12. Magic ft. David Archuleta13. Deck the Halls14. Ice Storm Lindsey Stirling is an electronic violinist, dancer, and artist who has humbly become one of the 21st century's most innovative stars. Her groundbreaking vision has gained her millions of adoring fans worldwide, four Billboard chart-topping albums, and two Billboard Music Awards including Top Dance/Electronic Album for her third studio release, Brave Enough. Her holiday album, Warmer in Winter, catapulted to the #1 spot on Billboard, Amazon and iTunes Holiday Album charts upon release and lead single "Carol of the Bells" made history as the only instrumental song ever to reach the Top 10 at AC Radio. Lindsey has amassed over 12.5 million subscribers, nearly three billion views on YouTube, three million followers on Tik Tok, and over 500k user generated creations across Tik Tok and Instagram reels. In addition to this, Forbes placed her at #4 on its 2015 World's Top-Earning YouTube Stars list and her fifth-studio album, Artemis, debuted at #1 on the Dance/Electronic Album Chart. Stirling has performed for more than 800,000 people on her headline tours, and her co-headline tour with Evanescence was named one of Live Nation's best-selling amphitheater tours of 2018.



