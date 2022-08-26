International Superstar Ibrahim Maalouf Makes Trumpet Music For The Club On Capacity To Love (November 4)





"The perspective I wrote from in our song 'Money' was from an individual who believes he can control anything, much like the attitudes of people with a bunch of money. My favorite part of the record is when I switched my flow up at the end when things go a bit haywire. I wanted to write a song like this because of what it represents. If you exploit anything you worked hard for, you may even turn on yourself," says Erick the Architect



A hopeful album that confronts some of life's ugliness, Capacity To Love was created by Maalouf over the past year, with a deep exploration of r&b and hip hop production for the first time in his career. The result is a fusion of sounds and genres, all shot through with Maalouf's distinctive flurry of trumpet playing. In another break from his past work, he worked closely with two young producers to bring his cinematic vision of trumpet music for the club to life: Henry Was and NuTone. The album features 14 tracks and pushes musical boundaries at every turn, often exploding with high doses of energy and riffs from Maalouf that shoot into the stratosphere. "The Pope" featuring D Smoke basks in a dark intensity, "Quiet Culture" featuring



"Making Capacity To Love was like nothing I've ever done before in my career - working with producers and so many different artists on a single project - and I hope it makes you want to jump out of your seat and move. I was really inspired by my love for film as these songs came together, the goal was to make it feel cinematic like a classic drama movie that we all share in watching together," says Maalouf.



Maalouf has taken a surprising path to Capacity To Love: he started learning traditional Arabic music when he was very young, shifted into classical music for nearly two decades and more recently to jazz and pop, which has catapulted him to stardom. Just watch this video of the crowd at a recent Maalouf show in France for evidence.



Hailed as a "virtuoso" by The New York Times, Maalouf has spent his career crossing borders and blurring genres, mixing jazz, pop, classical, electronic, Middle Eastern, and African influences into an explosive, cross-cultural swirl. Born in the midst of a deadly civil war, Maalouf escaped



Capacity To Love tracklist

1. Intro (Charlie Chaplin)

2. Speechless ft. Charlie Chaplin

3. El Mundo ft. Flavia Coelho

4. Better On My Own ft. Alemeda

5. The Pope ft. D Smoke

6. Quiet Culture ft. De La Soul

7. Todo Colores ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Banga

8. Money ft. Erick the Architect

9. Back Home ft. JP Cooper

10. Tout s'illumine ft. -M- & Sheléa Frazier

11. Right Time ft. Erick the Architect

13. Capacity to Love ft. Gregory Porter

14. Our Flag ft. Sharon Stone

15. Humble ft. Austin Brown



North American Tour Dates

Sept 23 - Montreal, QC

Sept 24 - Quebec City, QC

Sept 26 - Toronto, ON

Sept 29 - Boston, MA - Sinclair

Sept 30 - New York, NY - Le Poisson

Oct 2 - Washington DC - Union Stage

Oct 4 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

Oct 6 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbos New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ibrahim Maalouf's new album Capacity To Love (November 4) opens with Charlie Chaplin's famous speech from The Dictator and ends with a poem that actress Sharon Stone wrote and recited for this project. Packed with special guests and surprises at every turn, it's an album unlike any other that the trumpeter/composer/producer/songwriter has ever made in a tremendous two decade career. Maalouf has released 17 albums, has sold out the biggest arena in his home country of France and was recently a musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He's known for his dazzling mastery of the four-valve trumpet, designed by his father, which enables him to play the melodies and tones of the Middle East and his Lebanese roots.Maalouf has collaborated with everyone from Sting to Wynton Marsalis, but he's never worked with this many guests on one album. 