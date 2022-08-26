|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
BluDazz Shines A "LoveLight" On Us
Hot Songs Around The World
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1139 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
526 entries in 28 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
220 entries in 21 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
272 entries in 20 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
240 entries in 23 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
417 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
Dropkick Murphys Release 'Ten Times More' Single; Their New Album Will Be Released Digitally And On CD September 30, 2022
Hoobastank & Lit Announce Co-Headlining 'Tried-N-True' Tour With Alien Ant Farm And Kristopher Roe Of The Ataris