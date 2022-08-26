BluDazz Shines A "LoveLight" On Us





This cut should definitely be joining some 2022 Quiet New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For the past couple of years, listeners have been following the cool funk and soul of BluDazz, a collection of classic soul and funk artists led by guitarist supreme, Michael J. Calhoun. With fine musicianship and great old school style, BluDazz has found a sweet spot with R&B fans and radio stations around the world.For the newest BluDazz single, "LoveLight," singer and saxman Wayne Preston - who performed with Calhoun back in the day for Kinsman Dazz and was also part of Telephunk - joins the fold to deliver a light, sweet midtempo with a " Sexual Healing " vibe. Preston played and arranged the horns on the song and provided all of the vocals. And he even got his lovely daughter Grace Preston to pose for the cover of the single!This cut should definitely be joining some 2022 Quiet Storm playlists. "LoveLight" continues BluDazz's string of winners, and has already found a comfortable spot on our speakers!



