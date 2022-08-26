New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CSGO introduced music kits to the CSGO gaming community way back in 2014, and while the debut has been a few years now, more and more additional tracks have been supplemented into the game, with some catchy and nauseating soundtracks. CSGO kits have become quite the attractive and buyable add-on to the gaming experience and for that experience the add-on has managed to stay alive in the gaming experience-even though the theme track from the main menu is another story and rather not pleasant to listen to. Nevertheless, overall, the soundtrack freshening up really accounts for an entirely different experience all together.

While CSGO music kits have basically given the ability for players to really change up the gaming background music they play with, especially music to gear up players for set events, CSGO Skin sites on the market, allow players to gamble all CSGO skins, with the hope of landing bigger winnings and coins to play with. Music skins are welcome to be gambled at CSGO skins betting sites too, as they are exchangeable and customisable items for the CSGO game itself.

While skins in CSGO are such a large part of the gaming experience now, the dynamic of music kits is a game changer, and here is why.

How can you use CSGO Music Kits?

To use music kits in CSGO, you first need to actually get one for yourself. To do this, you can access the kits via the equipment page, and essentially supplement yourself like you would any other skin and in-game item. Each kit, however, will jingle and play its track by hovering over it.

The main menu music can also be changed via the selection of skins that you purchase within the game. Often players will alternate their music first on the main menu. This change can add an accelerating dynamic and user experience each time you log into the game. Because let's admit it, the CSGO main theme on the menu is pretty standard and nothing too exciting…

Which music kits are the best to check out?

Obviously, wanting to know the best kits to check out on the market is something tricky, the hover preview before purchase, doesn't give you good all-round access and recommendations, for that reason, we have listed some down below that you should definitely check out the next time you consider buying a music kit.

Austin Wintory- Desert Fire

This kit offers some famous and award-winning compositions. This approach to soundtracks is surprisingly warm, however it really does work and accompanies CSGO matches very well. With a mixed blend of Spanish and Latin American music, the orchestral composition here is something that is worth the purchase. Best thing about this is, you only need to pay $5.50 a kit.

Dren-Death's Head Demolition

Dren provides epic drums and orchestras, perhaps way more synthetic than the kit listed above, however the electrifying drop and distorted guitar playing in the background really does give an electrifying feel to the gaming experience. On the Steam market, this soundtrack is still relatively cheap, coming at $5.50 for each kit. More expensive than Desert Fire, but so worth it!

Feed Me- High Noon

Last but not least, we have a mixture of wild west music, guitars, and electronica. Yes, it's a weird combination, but we promise it is still great regardless of what you assume at first! The gritty bass guitars and guitar tone, really bring together a synthesised tone, and while the sub bass really hits you quite menacingly, you certainly will not want to turn the track off once you get into the tone of it. The blend of elements is perfect. This will cost you $5.40, so still pretty much in line with the other track prices too.

Is a CSGO music kit worth it?

Yes! If you are all about aesthetics, this could really be a way of extending the user experience for yourself. While not all CSGO music kits are something that can fill the void in the user experience of CSGO, it can certainly help you get there if you are looking to find what's 'missing' in your gaming.