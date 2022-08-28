Singer/Songwriter Gigi Rowe Releases New Single "When The Time Comes"





"When the Time Comes" is sort of a bonfire or in-the-round moment for music lovers to come together to connect. It's a songwriter's song, which gives a sense of community and togetherness, now on all streaming platforms: https://ffm.to/gigirowe_whenthetimecomes



Gigi recently spoke about this track in-depth on the podcast What Did They Mean By That? She broke down the lyrics to the song, set the stage for what the songwriting process was like with producer PJ Bianco, and what the song means to her. "I think the song kind of tells you what it wants to be when you write it. Those are the best ones," she explains. "For me, the idea of 'When The Time Comes' is being ready to meet the moment. When the time comes, I'll show up, I'll show up for myself, I can show up for someone else. And that you're enough in that moment."



In the past several weeks, Gigi has released a string of tracks from the full-length including "You Me and the Stars," "Borrowed Time," "Running from the Grave," "Lonely Together," "Color Outside the Lines," and now "When The Time Comes." The songs offer a glimpse of what's to come on Gigi's debut full-length titled



"Sometimes you have to go on a long journey just to find your way back home," Gigi shares. "I titled my debut album



Additionally, Gigi recently began working with TikTok star Claybaby and their debut collab single release "So Iconic" was highlighted by Entertainment



Aside from the studio, the New Jersey native now calling Miami home is eager to get out and perform the new music live. She's coming to Los Angeles on Saturday,



Gigi's found success with all her projects, whether she's creating music, books or podcasts. She was called "fantastically talented" by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter GIGI ROWE has accomplished a lot in her career - securing song placements on TV and in video games, signing a major label record deal, authoring an illustrated children's book, and creating a scripted kids audiobook podcast - but the release of her debut album is something she's been preparing for quite some time. With the release of her new single "When The Time Comes" out today (8/26) that time is coming. The anticipated album release, Laura, will need to wait a little longer, on track for release September 30."When the Time Comes" is sort of a bonfire or in-the-round moment for music lovers to come together to connect. It's a songwriter's song, which gives a sense of community and togetherness, now on all streaming platforms: https://ffm.to/gigirowe_whenthetimecomesGigi recently spoke about this track in-depth on the podcast What Did They Mean By That? She broke down the lyrics to the song, set the stage for what the songwriting process was like with producer PJ Bianco, and what the song means to her. "I think the song kind of tells you what it wants to be when you write it. Those are the best ones," she explains. "For me, the idea of 'When The Time Comes' is being ready to meet the moment. When the time comes, I'll show up, I'll show up for myself, I can show up for someone else. And that you're enough in that moment."In the past several weeks, Gigi has released a string of tracks from the full-length including "You Me and the Stars," "Borrowed Time," "Running from the Grave," "Lonely Together," "Color Outside the Lines," and now "When The Time Comes." The songs offer a glimpse of what's to come on Gigi's debut full-length titled Laura now scheduled for release September 30. From breathtaking ballads to pop-rock anthems, Laura, co-written and co-produced with PJ Bianco (Jonas Brothers, Charlotte Lawrence), reveals a voice that is all at once unique and familiar. And it's clear the new music is capturing the attention of those who hear even just a little bit. Since being featured in Netflix's Boo, Bitch starring Lana Condor (clip here) and Prime Video's The One That Got Away during a magical sparkler scene (clip here), "You Me and the Stars" has been scanned on Shazam nearly 8,000 times. " Borrowed Time " was also prominently featured in the Prime Video series as the opening scene for the entire show."Sometimes you have to go on a long journey just to find your way back home," Gigi shares. "I titled my debut album Laura because it's my real name and this is my story. I first started writing songs as a teenager because it was the only place I felt completely free to say whatever I wanted to. After many years, and a lot of highs and lows, I still feel the same way about writing songs. Especially these. I'm excited to welcome you into the world of Gigi Rowe by introducing you to Laura and taking you back to the places where it all began."Additionally, Gigi recently began working with TikTok star Claybaby and their debut collab single release "So Iconic" was highlighted by Entertainment Tonight among their notable New Music Release selections. The pair are on track to debut more new music soon; the next single will be titled "Bags" which the two recently debuted live at the Central Theatre in Hot Springs, AR.Aside from the studio, the New Jersey native now calling Miami home is eager to get out and perform the new music live. She's coming to Los Angeles on Saturday, September 3 to perform as part of the Breaking Sound showcase at The Peppermint Club. She'll be joined on stage by LA-based band Them Fantasies with a special guest appearance from Claybaby. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.Gigi's found success with all her projects, whether she's creating music, books or podcasts. She was called "fantastically talented" by Jay-Z and formerly signed to LA Reid's Island Def Jam, has had multiple tracks featured in the Just Dance video game series, authored an illustrated children's book, Gigi Rowe Wishes, and her most recent project was a kids podcast show, Posy Flynn Sings! which she created, produced, composed original music and voiced the title character in her show.



