deadmau5 "XYZ (Nero Remix)" Out Now On mau5trap

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner, "Hypnocurrency" with REZZ, "When The Summer Dies" with Lights, "Hyperlandia" featuring Foster The People, "this is fine." with Portugal. The Man, "XYZ" and "My New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "XYZ"--the latest single from world-renowned electronic musician deadmau5 - has received a remix treatment from NERO. It is released August 23 on mau5trap. For their rendition, the U.K. trio trim down deadmau5' fast tracking synths and driving beats instrumental to a five-minute edit incorporating sweeping and ethereal elements.Listen to deadmau5' "XYZ (NERO Remix)" now: https://wearefriend5.ffm.to/neroxyzremix"XYZ" serves as the lead single from the We Are Friends Vol. 11 label compilation due out on mau5trap later this year. Since 2012, the music compilation series has emitted the clear idea of giving airtime to fresh, newly discovered talent from deadmau5' mau5trap label. Look for more new singles to drop from the label's key and rising players over the next few months.Meanwhile, NERO can be found supporting deadmau5 on the deadmau5 presents We Are Friends U.S. national tour. With shows already sold out in Philadelphia, Boston and Washington D.C., deadmau5, NERO and friends continue to make their way across the country through the end of the year. For tickets or more tour information follow here: https://wearefriend5.ffm.to/waf11AboutJoel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner, "Hypnocurrency" with REZZ, "When The Summer Dies" with Lights, "Hyperlandia" featuring Foster The People, "this is fine." with Portugal. The Man, "XYZ" and "My Heart Has Teeth" featuring Skylar Grey. In 2022 deadmau5 teamed with longtime friend and collaborator Kaskade on new music project Kx5 releasing Top 40 smash and #1 dance music radio single " Escape " featuring Hayla. In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar's top tours globally. This year he returns to the road for the 'We Are Friends' North American tour and as Kx5 will be headlining the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in December. Beyond his music career, he is also a co-founder of gaming venture PIXELYNX and is an executive of HD streaming platform StreamVoodoo.



