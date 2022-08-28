Bloodhounds Unleash A Huge New Single 'What I Have'





Bloodhounds possess a relentless stage show and have shared it with the likes of Saint Agnes, As New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bloodhounds release their third and final single from the 'EAT LIES' EP with another hard-hitting anthem named 'What I Have'. With big riffs and soulful vocal melodies, this is a track that masterfully balances light and shade, anger and dejection, frustration, and acceptance.'What I Have' delves into the emotions of growing up and learning that there is a thin veneer to society that, when peeled back, reveals how evil mankind can be. By combining their nurtured grunge sound with a fresh intensity they're able to capture this rage and frustrationSpeaking out about the new single singer, Joey Newell tries to remind us to re-evaluate our priorities in life."Although it may seem great to grind hard, use people and sacrifice loads to earn the big money, remember it's your friends, family and the memories that you make are what really matter, so try not to forget to be happy with what you have."'What I Have' will feature on the bands anticipated new EP 'EAT LIES' which is set for release on the 2nd September and will also feature recent singles 'Throw Us In The Fire' and 'We're Not The Same'Bloodhounds possess a relentless stage show and have shared it with the likes of Saint Agnes, As Everything Unfolds, Tantric, The Fallen State and many more. Having already picked up support from Planet Rock, BBC Music Introducing, Total Rock Radio and being currently sat with over 500,000 streams on Spotify alone, Bloodhounds are set to continue their storm and turn many heads with 'What I Have' and their upcoming EP 'EAT LIES'.



