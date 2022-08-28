Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 28/08/2022

Rico Beats Drops Debut Single "Winning" With Shani Boni

Rico Beats Drops Debut Single "Winning" With Shani Boni

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After shaping the game from behind-the-scenes for years, multiplatinum producer, esteemed artist manager, and dynamic mogul Rico Beats unveils his official debut single "Winning" with one of the most buzzing female rappers out of the Bronx Shani Boni today. It arrives via his label Starlife Music Group in partnership with Republic Records.

The track exudes a victorious spirit from the jump. Fiery production underlines Shani Boni's bulletproof bars as she flexes and flaunts her strength without apology. It culminates on an impactful and infectious refrain with no shortage of energy.

"Winning" stands out as the inaugural release for Rico's newly launched Starlife Music Group. He runs the label under a recently-minted joint venture with Republic Records. Moreover, it paves the way for his full-length debut coming soon.

Putting the pieces together as a multiplatinum producer, esteemed artist manager, and dynamic mogul, Haiti-born and Brooklyn-raised Rico Beats has quietly masterminded some of the game's most impactful moments from the shadows. In 2010, he landed his first major placement with "Mean Mug" for Soulja Boy's The DeAndre Way. Meanwhile, he cooked up the Hot 100-cracking "Roman Reloaded" [feat. Lil Wayne] for Nicki Minaj's blockbuster double-platinum offering, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, which bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. His discography expanded with the seminal "Exodus 23:1" for Pusha T as well as "Come Des Garcons" for Iggy Azalea. Following a stint in A&R at Def Jam Recordings, he first heard Pop Smoke. Blown away, he managed the Canarsie phenomenon, championing him from the jump. He fostered Pop Smoke's transformation from a local phenomenon into a global powerhouse. Along the way, he personally co-produced "Sweetheart" [feat. Fivio Foreign] and "Armed n Dangerous (Charlie Sloth Freestyle)" for the gold-certified Meet The Woo 2. He crafted "Iced Out Audemars" [feat. Dafi Woo] and "Hello" [feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie] for Pop Smoke's double-platinum Billboard Top 200 #1 opus, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, and six tracks for its #1 follow-up Faith, including "Tell The Vision" [feat. Kanye West & Pusha T]. Now, he steps into the spotlight on his 2022 full-length debut album, Rico's Going Crazy Again: Vol. 1, for his own Starlife Music Group in partnership with Republic Records.






