Harry Styles Announces Continuation Of Love On Tour With Europe 2023 Shows

Harry is equally renowned as an incredible live performer. His Love On Tour shows were postponed due to the pandemic and finally started in New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Due to popular demand, international superstar Harry Styles has announced the continuation of Love On Tour with 19 newly announced dates in Europe including shows in Coventry, Edinburgh, Cardiff and London, as well as, a show in Slane, Ireland. Tickets for the newly announced Europe and U.K. dates go on general sale Friday 2nd September at 10am Local time.Coming off of a sold-out 43-date arena tour in 2021, and two special One Night Only shows in New York and London this year, the highly anticipated tour in support of his new album Harry's House will allow fans to access multiple nights in major cities across the globe turning iconic venues into Harry's House. The 2023 European leg will also be Harry's first full stadium outing in the region.TICKETS: On general sale Friday 2nd September at 10am local time for all newly announced Europe and U.K. dates. See full on sale timing per market below and visit hstyles.co.uk/tour for more information.HARRY STYLES LOVE ON TOUR 2023 EU DATES:Sat May 13 - Horsens, Denmark - CASA Arena! — JUST ADDEDWed May 17 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion! — JUST ADDEDMon May 22 - Coventry, UK - Coventry Building Society Arena! — JUST ADDEDFri May 26 - Edinburgh, UK - BT Murrayfield Stadium! — JUST ADDEDThu Jun 1 - Paris, France - Stade De France! — JUST ADDEDMon Jun 5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands -Johan Cruijff Arena! — JUST ADDEDSat Jun 10 - Slane, Ireland - Slane Castle*! — JUST ADDEDTue Jun 13 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium! — JUST ADDEDWed Jun 14 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium! — JUST ADDEDTue Jun 20 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium! — JUST ADDEDSat Jun 24 - Werchter, Belgium - Festivalpark! — JUST ADDEDTue Jun 27 - Dusseldorf, Germany - MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA! — JUST ADDEDSun Jul 2 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy! — JUST ADDEDWed Jul 5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park! — JUST ADDEDSat Jul 8 - Austria, Vienna - Ernst-Happel-Stadion! — JUST ADDEDWed Jul 12 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company! — JUST ADDEDFri Jul 14 - Madrid, Spain - Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool! — JUST ADDEDTue Jul 18 - Lisbon, Portugal - Passeio Maritimo Alges! — JUST ADDEDSat Jul 22 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena! — JUST ADDED*Inhaler!Wet Leg Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music. He recently released his record setting #1 new third album, Harry's House to critical acclaim around the world. His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world's top-ten best-selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history. His second album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 when it was released, making it Harry's second US Number One album, and made chart history providing the biggest sales week for a solo UK male artist since Nielsen Music began electronically trading sales data in 1991. Since launching his solo career, he has gained prestigious accolades including, two BRIT awards, a Grammy award, an Ivor Novello Award an American Music Award and many others across the world, in addition to being the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine.Harry is equally renowned as an incredible live performer. His Love On Tour shows were postponed due to the pandemic and finally started in September 2021 in Las Vegas. Harry performed over 43 shows throughout the US at the end of last year winning praise from fans and critics alike. His shows are packed with his global hit singles including Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi. Harry headlined the legendary Coachella Festival playing to a crowd of over 100,000 on both April 15 and 22.



