Nickelback Choose BMG For New Studio Album

Along the way, they have received a staggering nine Grammy Award nominations, three American New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG is delighted to confirm that it will release the upcoming studio album from Diamond-certified and multi-Platinum rock band Nickelback.The company has been deluged with calls from hardcore Nickelback fans since the band dropped a number of teasers on their social platforms.The new record will be the band's tenth studio album and their second with BMG. Full details of the release are expected shortly.Jason Hradil, BMG's EVP, New York & SVP International Marketing, said, "The reaction to the band's teasers has been phenomenal. The time is right for a new Nickelback album, and it's an honor that they have once again chosen BMG as their global partner."In 2017, Nickelback signed a global recording deal BMG to release their ninth studio album, the acclaimed global hit Feed The Machine. Upon its release, later that same year, the album debuted in the Top 5 on charts around the world.In the US, the album arrived at Number One Hard Rock Albums, number two on both Top Rock Albums and Independent Albums, number four Top Album Sales, and number five on both Top Current Albums and the Billboard 200.Globally, the Top 5 album debuted at number two in both Canada and Japan, number three in the UK and Australia, and number four in both Austria and New Zealand - where Feed The Machine marks the band's highest charting album since 2008. In Brazil, the album comes in at number five.Top 10 chart debuts around the world include number six in Germany and Sweden, and number ten in Norway. Additionally, the album entered at number 12 in Italy, number 16 in both Belgium and Netherlands, and number 18 in Poland.Since forming in Alberta, Canada in 1995, globally celebrated, diamond-certified rock band Nickelback have cemented themselves as one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades. Nickelback's success includes worldwide sales of more than 50+ million units, solidifying their status as the "eleventh best-selling music act" and second best-selling foreign act in the U.S. of the 21st century—behind only The Beatles. Their inescapable and irresistible smash 'How You Remind Me' was named Billboard's Top Rock Song of the Decade and was number four on the Top 10 songs of the 2000s list. Amongst all of these accolades, they've also been named Billboard's Top Rock Group of the Decade.Along the way, they have received a staggering nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame (2007). With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts twelve consecutive sold-out international tours, playing to well over eight million+ diehard and adoring fans. Nickelback joined the exclusive Diamond-certified club after the RIAA certified the group's fifth studio album, All the Right Reasons, for surpassing 10 million units.



