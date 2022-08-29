Louisiana Music Hero Tommy McLain's "I Ran Down Every Dream" - His First New Album In 40+ Years - Arrives Today





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tommy McLain has unveiled a collection of new music four decades in the making today with the release of his highly-anticipated studio album I Ran Down Every Dream on Yep Roc Records. Featuring an eclectic and illustrious group of fans and friends supporting him, the 13-song "tour-de-force" (New Orleans Advocate) finds 82-year-old McLain looking back at a remarkable life in music while forging ahead as a true soul survivor. Throughout I Ran Down Every Dream, McLain unleashes a "voice that still sounds strong as ever" (MOJO) while displaying a "wily grace and humor" (New York Times) in a way only a lifetime of experience allows (McLain has outlasted three devastating Louisiana hurricanes, a major heart attack and a house fire in recent years alone).Read more about I Ran Down Every Dream in Tommy's own words, along with album collaborators (and longtime Tommy fans) Elvis Costello, Nick Lowe and CC Adcock, via the New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/24/arts/music/tommy-mclain-i-ran-down-every-dream.htmlPurchase I Ran Down Every Dream via Yep Roc Records here: https://ffm.to/irandowneverydreamMcLain's first album release since 1979 also enshrines many friends gone too soon, like his fellow "swamp pop" luminary Warren Storm (whose drums can be heard throughout I Ran Down Every Dream), Louisiana songwriting legend Bobby Charles (who Tommy honors with a stunning cover of his song " I Hope "), and the late Austin guitar legend Denny Freeman.As is only fitting for McLain, he will celebrate I Ran Down Every Dream with a series of Louisiana release events in September, including shows with Adcock in New Orleans (September 7 and 8 at Hotel Peter and Paul), Lafayette (September 9 at Vermilionville) and Crowley (September 10 at the Grand Opera House). He'll also bring the new record to Nashville next month for a performance and featured panel about I Ran Down Every Dream at AmericanaFest 2022. Earlier this year, McLain embarked on his first cross-country tour in decades with Nick Lowe - and returned to JazzFest with a series of headline-making shows alongside Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams. He'll continue to bring the new album around the world throughout 2022 and beyond, with more dates to-be-announced soon.Tommy McLain I Ran Down Every Dream tracklist:No Tomorrows NowI Ran Down Every Dream (feat. Elvis Costello)I HopeLivin' On The Losin' EndThe Greatest Show On HurtCalifornia (arranged by Van Dyke Parks)That's What Mama Used To DoSomebody (feat. Augie Meyers and CC Adcock)My Hidden HeartStand For SomethingIf You Don't Love MeBefore I Grow Too OldLondon TooTommy McLain and CC Adcock Tour Dates: September 7 - New Orleans, LA - Hotel Peter and Paul September 8 - New Orleans, LA - Hotel Peter and Paul September 9 - Lafayette, LA - Vermilionville Performance Center September 10 - Crowley, LA - Grand Opera House September 16 - Nashville, TN - AmericanaFest (panel + performance).



