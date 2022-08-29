Louisiana Music Hero Tommy McLain's "I Ran Down Every Dream" - His First New Album In 40+ Years - Arrives Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Tommy McLain has unveiled a collection of new music four decades in the making today with the release of his highly-anticipated studio album I Ran Down Every Dream
on Yep Roc Records. Featuring an eclectic and illustrious group of fans and friends supporting him, the 13-song "tour-de-force" (New Orleans Advocate) finds 82-year-old McLain looking back at a remarkable life in music while forging ahead as a true soul survivor. Throughout I Ran Down Every Dream, McLain unleashes a "voice that still sounds strong as ever" (MOJO) while displaying a "wily grace and humor" (New York Times) in a way only a lifetime of experience allows (McLain has outlasted three devastating Louisiana hurricanes, a major heart attack and a house fire in recent years alone).
in Tommy's own words, along with album collaborators (and longtime Tommy fans) Elvis Costello, Nick Lowe and CC Adcock, via the New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/24/arts/music/tommy-mclain-i-ran-down-every-dream.html
McLain's first album release since 1979 also enshrines many friends gone too soon, like his fellow "swamp pop" luminary Warren Storm
(whose drums can be heard throughout I Ran Down Every Dream), Louisiana songwriting legend Bobby
Charles (who Tommy honors with a stunning cover of his song "I Hope
"), and the late Austin guitar legend Denny Freeman.
As is only fitting for McLain, he will celebrate I Ran Down Every Dream
with a series of Louisiana release events in September, including shows with Adcock in New Orleans (September 7 and 8 at Hotel Peter
and Paul), Lafayette (September 9 at Vermilionville) and Crowley (September 10 at the Grand Opera House). He'll also bring the new record to Nashville next month for a performance and featured panel about I Ran Down Every Dream
at AmericanaFest 2022. Earlier this year, McLain embarked on his first cross-country tour in decades with Nick Lowe - and returned to JazzFest with a series of headline-making shows alongside Elvis Costello
and Lucinda Williams. He'll continue to bring the new album around the world throughout 2022 and beyond, with more dates to-be-announced soon.
Tommy McLain I Ran Down Every Dream
tracklist:
No Tomorrows Now
I Ran Down Every Dream
(feat. Elvis Costello)
I Hope
Livin' On The Losin' End
The Greatest Show On Hurt
California (arranged by Van Dyke Parks)
That's What Mama Used To Do
Somebody (feat. Augie Meyers and CC Adcock)
My Hidden Heart
Stand For Something
If You Don't Love Me
Before I Grow Too Old
London Too
Tommy McLain and CC Adcock Tour Dates:
September
7 - New Orleans, LA - Hotel Peter
and Paul
September
8 - New Orleans, LA - Hotel Peter
and Paul
September
9 - Lafayette, LA - Vermilionville Performance Center
September
10 - Crowley, LA - Grand Opera House
September
16 - Nashville, TN - AmericanaFest (panel + performance).