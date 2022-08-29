Muscadine Bloodline's "Evinrudin' Is The Perfect Weekend Soundtrack



YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCFL3A6es7fNvRi56qbJuQsQ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Alabama-bred duo Muscadine Bloodline (aka Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton) share its latest single, "Evinrudin'." Perfect for listening on a boat, at a cookout, or whenever you need to manifest summer vibes, Muscadine Bloodline brings its signature southern authenticity and "tight harmonies [accented] by knotty, twangy bursts of electric guitar" (Rolling Stone Country) to their latest Southern-rock track.Written by Muncaster and Stanton alongside Brent Cobb and Adam Hood, the free-wheeling track is dripping with summertime nostalgia, detailing a day of cruising on the Alabama River."Evinrudin'" comes on the heels of Muscadine Bloodline's "unstoppable force of a song" (Billboard) "Me On You." The unapologetically Southern track amassed 17M global streams in the past month, arrived at #2 on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales, #8 on Billboard's all-genre Digital Song Sales chart, and #23 on Spotify's Viral 50 USA. The track has seen a myriad of playlist features, including Spotify's Breakout Country (where they currently are the cover), New Boots, and Fresh Country, and Apple Music's Today's Country.The duo is currently on the road on their headlining Countryband Contraband Tour, which just announced its third leg. With more than 375M cumulative streams, Muscadine Bloodline's powerfully refreshing blend of talent and unfiltered Southern authenticity has captivated audiences across the country. With hits like "Porch Swing Angel" and "Can't Tell You No," they've previously released two Billboard-charting EPs and opened for acts including Turnpike Troubadours, Kip Moore, Whiskey Myers, Riley Green, Koe Wetzel, and Robert Earl Keen; plus, they have a fan in Post Malone (who follows them on Twitter). For tickets and more info on Muscadine Bloodline, visit muscadinebloodline.com.UPCOMING TOUR DATES:Aug. 26 - Soul Kitchen - Mobile, ALAug. 27 - Forrest County Mulit-Purpose Center - Hattiesburg, MSSept. 1 - Rock The Route - Yukon, OKSept. 2 - Premier Outdoors - Cibolo, TXSept. 3 - Majestic - Fort Smith, ARSept. 4 - City of Dickinson Municipal Complex - Dickinson, TXSept. 8 - Barrel & Vine - Omaha, NESept. 9 - Joe's Honky Tonk - Kearney, NESept. 10 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KSSept. 15 - The Ranch - Fort Myers, FLSept. 16 - High Dive - Gainesville, FLSept. 17 - Wild Greg's Saloon - Pensacola, FLSept. 29 - Minglewood Hall - Memphis, TNSept. 30 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OKOct. 1 - Tannahill Tavern & Music Hall - Fort Worth, TXOct. 6 - Dosey Doe - The Woodlands, TXOct. 7 - Hurricane Harry's - College Station, TXOct. 8 - Banita Creek - Nacogdoches, TXOct. 13 - Midnight Rodeo - Springfield, MOOct. 14 - Starlight Ranch - Amarillo, TXOct. 15 - Troubadour Festival - Celina, TXOct. 20 - Whitewater Amphitheater - New Braunfels, TX*Oct. 21 - Johnny's BBQ - Salado, TXOct. 22 - Gilmer Yamboree Events Center - Gilmer, TXOct. 26 - Broken Rock Ranch - Goodwill, OKOct. 27 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, COOct. 28 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, COOct. 29 - Aggie Theatre - Fort Collins, CONov. 3 - Rick's Cafe - Starkville, MSNov. 4 - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater - Tuscaloosa, AL*Nov. 5 - Abita Fall Fest - Abita Springs, LANov. 17 - Buskirk-Chumley Theater - Bloomington, INNov. 18 - The Hawthorn - St. Louis, MONov. 19 - The Castle Theatre - Bloomington, ILDec. 1 - Twisted J Live - Stephenville, TXDec. 2 - The Scoot Inn - Austin, TXDec. 3 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OKDec. 15 - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville - Nashville, TN* denotes show with Turnpike TroubadoursWebsite: muscadinebloodline.comInstagram: instagram.com/muscadineblineTikTok: tiktok.com/@muscadinebloodlineFacebook: facebook.com/muscadinebloodlineTwitter: twitter.com/muscadineblineYouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCFL3A6es7fNvRi56qbJuQsQ



