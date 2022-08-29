New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The 2022 MTV Video Music
Awards aired live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow, the program featured performances from Global Icon award winners Red Hot Chili
Peppers, Video Vanguard award winner Minaj, and more.
Taylor Swift took home the night's biggest prize - and announced a new album - during the 2022 MTV Video Music
Awards, a chaotic, bleep-heavy show that nodded to music phenomena past and present, and featured a surprise appearance by Johnny Depp.
Lizzo, accepting the video for good award for her song About Damn Time, shouted down "all the bitches who got something to say about me in the press" with "bitch I'm winning, hoe!" The camera panned out to generic stadium shots for seconds at a time during Måneskin's performance as lead singer Damiano Damon gyrated in assless chaps. And the Red Hot Chili
Pepper bassist Flea's thank you to drummer Chad Smith was almost entirely censored.
Jack Harlow
opened the show with his song First Class, an interpolation of Fergie's 2006 hit Glamorous alongside the former Black
Eyed Peas member herself. There were not one but two lifetime achievement awards, given to the Red Hot Chili
Peppers and Minaj.
MTV VMAs 2022 Full Winners List:
Video of the Year: Taylor Swift
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
Best New Artist:
Dove Cameron
Best Rock:
Red Hot Chili
Peppers - Black
Summer
Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Song of Summer: Jack Harlow
- First Class
Best Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj
Featuring Lil Baby
- Do We Have a Problem?
Best Latin: Anitta
- Envolver
Video for Good: Lizzo
- About Damn Time
Best K-Pop:
Lisa - Lalisa
Album of the Year: Harry Styles
- Harry's House
Best Longform Video: Taylor Swift
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
Best Collaboration: Lil Nas X
& Jack Harlow
- Industry
Baby
Push Performance of the Year:
December 2021: Seventeen
- Rock With You
Best Metaverse Performance:
Blackpink the Virtual - PUBG
Best Alternative:
Måneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
Song of the Year: Billie Eilish
- Happier Than Ever
Best Pop: Harry Styles
- As It Was
Best R&B:
The Weeknd
- Out Of Time
Best Group:
BTS
Cinematography: Harry Styles
- "As It Was
"
Best Direction: Taylor Swift
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
Best Art Direction: Lil Nas X
& Jack Harlow
- Industry
Baby
Best Visual Effects: Lil Nas X
& Jack Harlow
- Industry
Baby
Best Choreography: Doja Cat
- Woman
Best Editing:
Rosalía - Saoko