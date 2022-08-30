Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 30/08/2022

R&B Trio The Womack Sisters Set To Release Debut EP "Legacy" On September 9, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On September 9th, R&B trio The Womack Sisters will release their debut EP "Legacy" (Ingrooves). The six track project presents a well rounded soundtrack of love, relationships and heartbreak. This announcement comes off the heels of a sold out show at The Peppermint Club in LA on August 12th and a recent viral performance video of "Daily", a spicy track off the EP.

Primarily self-written by the sisters with production by producers Balistic Beats, HighVolume, Tracksion, Jkits, Mr. Kooman, Jpdidthis1, Chemist, and HARRIX, "The Womack Sisters" is an introduction to the LA-based female sibling girl group consisting of BG, Zeimani, and Kucha.

As the granddaughters of the legendary Sam Cooke, daughters of renowned singer-songwriters and producers Cecil and Linda Womack (of Womack & Womack,) and nieces of singer-songwriter and R&B icon Bobby Womack, The Womack Sisters offer a refreshing combination of impeccable vocal range, style and versatility, combining the rawness and soul of throwback r&b with the cool-factor and audaciousness of modern day pop. Listeners can find everything from smooth ballads, to upbeat anthems concluding the EP with a stunning cover of the Sam Cooke classic "A Change is Gonna Come."

In their latest offering, "Lost For Words", the sisters tell a story of betrayal in a way that most can relate to. "The worst feeling is when you realize that your relationship is not 50/50," says The Womack Sisters. "We have all experienced it. Regardless of who isn't putting in the effort, someone always gets hurt. This single is a soulful power anthem that embodies the experience of pain and that someone's lack of effort can leave an individual 'Lost for Words' when evaluating a relationship." A video for "Lost For Words" is forthcoming.

Tracklist:
1. Wave
2. Daily
3. Lost for Words
4. Livin' In
5. Blocked
6. A Change is Gonna Come

